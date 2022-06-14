ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

OPEC struggles to hit production targets, leading to oil price hikes

By Breanne Deppisch
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3A7oWo_0gAiIEvD00

O PEC is struggling to meet modest oil output targets, presenting a problem for President Joe Biden , who is expected to focus heavily on production during a Middle East trip as he faces soaring gasoline prices.

Output among OPEC member countries dropped last month to roughly 28.5 million barrels a day, according to newly published data from the cartel , a 176,000 bpd decline from April.

The group attributed the May numbers to closures of major refineries, including in Libya, which reported a nationwide decrease of 186,000 bpd.

Nigeria saw the second-largest decrease, of 45,000 bpd, followed by Iraq, which saw a reduction of 21,000 bpd.

In the report, OPEC also cited declines in production from Equatorial Guinea, Gabon, Iran, and Venezuela.

Several OPEC members increased production month over month, including Algeria, Congo, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates, but it was not enough to drive up overall cartel production. The Saudis and the UAE had the largest increases, OPEC said, and raised production by a combined average of 91,000 bpd.

"Looking ahead, current geopolitical developments and the uncertain roll-out of the pandemic toward the end of the second half of the year continue to pose a considerable risk to the forecast recovery to pre-pandemic levels," OPEC said in the report .

“Inflationary pressures are likely to persist and it remains highly uncertain as to when geopolitical issues may be resolved. Nevertheless, oil demand is forecast at healthy levels in the second half of this year," it said.

Still, oil prices spiked in wake of the May report, with futures for international benchmark Brent Crude rising as high as $124.65 a barrel, the highest point in three months.

The new OPEC numbers come less than two weeks after OPEC+ agreed to a modest increase in production for July and August, roughly 648,000 bpd, a rate that looks out of reach at the cartel's current performance levels .

And in April, the cartel “effectively failed to increase output at all,” Bloomberg reported . OPEC added just 10,000 bpd in April, compared to a scheduled 274,000 a day. Capacity constraints plagued many countries, and even Saudi Arabia failed to meet its agreed increment, producing just 70,000 bpd, or 100,000 below its target.

Ministers from the Group of Seven countries called on OPEC late last month to increase supply, saying the cartel has a “key role” to play in increasing production amid a global energy crisis.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

“We call on oil and gas producing countries to act in a responsible manner and to respond to tightening international markets, noting that OPEC has a key role to play," members said in a communique.

Comments / 3

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Washington Examiner

Oil prices tumble on recession fears

Oil prices fell by roughly 6% on Friday, tumbling to a more than four-week low amid fears that rate hikes implemented by the Federal Reserve could touch off a recession. Futures for the international benchmark Brent crude fell Friday by as much as $6.69 before settling around $113.68 a barrel. Futures for U.S.-based West Texas Intermediate crude dropped to less than $110 a barrel — a 6.8% decline and the largest single-day decline since March.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Reuters

Oil prices settle down on fears of Fed and oil profit tax

June 14 (Reuters) - Oil prices settled lower on Tuesday on fears the U.S. Federal Reserve will surprise markets with a higher-than-expected interest rate hike. Most Fed watchers had expected the U.S. central bank to hike rates by 50 basis points at its meeting on Wednesday. But after Friday's surprisingly strong consumer price index (CPI) data for May, more expect a rate hike of 75 basis points. read more.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
FOXBusiness

US lawmakers reach agreement to cut off American investment in China

A bipartisan group of lawmakers announced an agreement on legislation that would allow the U.S. government to cut off billions in Americans investments into China on Monday. The agreement, led by Sens. Bob Casey, D-Penn., and John Cornyn, R-Texas, is just one piece of a larger bill aimed at securing U.S. supply lines for computer chips. If signed into law, the deal would allow the U.S. government to review nearly half of all direct investment transactions from the U.S. to China, according to an analysis.
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oil Markets#Gas Prices#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Saudis
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
OPEC
NewsBreak
Oil Production
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Country
Saudi Arabia
Country
Iraq
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
211K+
Followers
65K+
Post
113M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy