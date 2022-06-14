Deputies: Brooksville Walmart incident not a shooting

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) – Deputies in Hernando County said they have determined that a reported shooting behind the Brooksville Walmart was not actually a shooting.

In an email sent Tuesday afternoon, the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said deputies had responded to what they called a shooting behind the Walmart on Cortez Boulevard. The email said a suspect was still at large and people were asked to avoid the area.

About 15 minutes later, an updated email was sent out that the incident was not a shooting.

“Deputies have determined this incident was not a shooting,” the email said.

The sheriff’s office had initially said a victim was taken to a local trauma center. According to a spokesperson, deputies determined that person was “suffering from a pre-existing wound, not a gunshot wound.”

