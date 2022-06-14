3rd case of West Nile virus reported in Mississippi for 2022

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. ( WJTV ) – A new human case of West Nile virus (WNV) was reported in Mississippi for 2022.

The third case in the state was reported in Oktibbeha County, according to the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH). The other two cases were reported in Adams and Hinds counties.

Health officials said Mississippi is approaching peak season for mosquitoes and WNV. According to MSDH, symptoms can be severe or deadly in some people, especially older adults.

Here are some ways that you can protect yourself from mosquitoes:

Use a recommended mosquito repellent .

Cover arms and legs with long sleeves and long skirts or pants.

Avoid mosquito-prone areas in the mornings and evenings, when mosquitoes are most active.

Remove sources of standing water around your home where mosquitoes can breed, and make sure window screens are in good condition.

