Lancaster County men among 6 arrested in NY for weapons possession

DRUMORE TWP, PA — The Pennsylvania State Police from the Lancaster Station say they are investigating an assault and stabbing that occurred on May 3, 2021. Authorities state that the victims, two white males and one white female who witnessed the assault, were returning to their vehicles from swimming at the swimming hole that leads to an area where you can jump from the cliffs into the Susquehanna River at Benton Hollow Rd, Drumore Township, Lancaster County. As the victims approached a small footbridge approximately 500′ from their vehicle, two white females and two black males approached from the rear and attempted to forcibly remove one of the male victim’s back-pack from his person. As the victim attempted to fight back, one of the black males stabbed the victim in the shoulder twice with a knife causing serious injury. The other suspect struck the other victim in the head with a large rock. The suspects subsequently retreated to their vehicle and fled in a vehicle described as a 2013-2015 white Honda Pilot with possible Maryland registration.

LANCASTER COUNTY, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO