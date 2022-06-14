ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster County men among 6 arrested in NY for weapons possession

By Carl Aldinger
abc27.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHENANGO, N.Y. (WETM) – New York State Police have arrested six men, including several from Lancaster County, on multiple weapons charges after traffic stops in Broome County. The NYSP Community Stabilization Team conducted a traffic stop in the Town of Chenango on June 12 after seeing a vehicle...

www.abc27.com

