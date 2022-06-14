Bountiful Police search for car theft suspects using stolen credit cards around SLC

BOUNTIFUL, Utah (ABC4) – Have you seen these people?

The Bountiful City Police Department is searching for two suspects involved in stealing a vehicle and credit cards.

Authorities say the suspects used stolen credit cards to make purchases at multiple locations around Salt Lake City and West Valley City.

The male and female suspects were caught on surveillance camera footage inside a convenience store.

(Courtesy of Bountiful Police)

The female suspect was last seen wearing a blue and white jacket with a hood, navy blue capri leggings, blue and white sneakers and a black purse.

The male suspect was last seen wearing a black top, black tracksuit pants, a black bucket hat and black sneakers.

If you have seen these suspects or know of their whereabouts, please contact authorities at (801) 298-6000 and reference case number 220001387.

