ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

Charlie Crist has a new fiance as he seeks a new office

By William March
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rztWP_0gAiGLbM00
Democratic U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist confirms he's newly engaged to Chelsea Grimes, a mother of six children and a medical sonographer from Minneapolis. [ Courtesy of Charlie Crist ]

U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist, Democratic candidate for governor, i‘s engaged to be married to Chelsea Grimes, a mother of six children and a medical sonographer from Minneapolis, whom he calls “a beautiful person, internally and externally,” and “the sweetest, nicest person I’ve ever met besides my own mother.”

There has been no public announcement of the engagement, and Crist said in an interview there are no formal wedding plans, though he hopes it will be “sooner rather than later,” possibly before the November election.

“We already feel like we’re married,” he said.

The event comes as Crist, now in his third term in Congress, nears a Democratic primary against Agriculture Secretary Nikki Fried, then possibly a tough general election battle against Gov. Ron DeSantis.

It will be the third marriage for both Grimes, 43, and Crist, 66.

Grimes said she envisions “an intimate, family wedding” in the backyard of Crist’s parents’ home in St. Petersburg.

“I can’t believe we’re not already married,” she said. “I’m over the moon excited to be a Floridian. Florida’s about to get bigger because I’ve got some little ones.”

Charlie Crist and fiance Chelsea Grimes. [ Courtesy of Charlie Crist ]

Her next steps, she said, will be get a Florida driver’s license “and register to vote, of course.”

Asked how she feels about a potentially grueling campaign she’s about to be immersed in, she said, “I welcome it and embrace it. I want to do what I can for the people of Florida.”

Crist said the two met in 2017 in Washington, just after he had been elected to Congress. Grimes, who has a son with juvenile-onset diabetes, was there advocating for legislation to lower the cost of insulin.

But their romance didn’t begin for the next three years, he said, because she was still married.

Crist was also married, but filed for divorce from his second wife, Carole Rome, in February 2017, around the time he met Grimes.

“Every few months she’d shoot me a text, like ‘How are you doing,’” he said. “I didn’t feel I could pursue something with a married woman — but I was already in love with her.”

It will be the third marriage each for Charlie Crist and Chelsea Grimes. [ Courtesy of Charlie Crist ]

In February 2020, he said, Grimes told him she was filing for divorce and the two began seeing each other. The following spring he left his rented condo in downtown St. Petersburg and rented a house in Shore Acres, so there would be room for her children when she came to visit.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26Eq7N_0gAiGLbM00

On June 5, they met in Miami and Crist presented her with a diamond ring at the hotel where they were staying.

“I said I love you with all my heart, you mean the world to me, you’re the sweetest person I’ve ever met, will you marry me? And she said yes, and we both cried.”

Crist said Grimes comes from a middle-class family. Her father is a Vietnam combat veteran in Army artillery, whom Crist called “a hero,” who later worked on the Alaska pipeline and then as a car salesman; her mother worked for the state motor vehicle department.

She has one daughter in college in North Dakota and the rest from high school age down to 10, he said; three of her children come from each of her previous marriages.

Crist was married in 1979 for less than a year, then remained a bachelor.

He became engaged to Rome, a wealthy and glamorous figure in the New York and Hamptons social circuit, in 2008.

At the time he was serving as governor and considered a contender for running mate to John McCain in that year’s presidential election.

Crist and Rome married in December 2008 and were divorced in 2017.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tampa Bay Times

Fact-checking Marco Rubio claim that no guns used in mass shootings were bought online

U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio said stringent gun regulations would not prevent crimes like the May 24 shooting in Uvalde, Texas. “There hasn’t been a single of these mass shootings that have been purchased at a gun show or on the internet,” Rubio said on May 25. “If people want to do it, we can have that debate, but don’t link it to these horrible events. They have nothing to do with it.”
UVALDE, TX
Tampa Bay Times

‘It could happen fast:’ Meteorologist tells Floridians to monitor Gulf system

The first storm of the Atlantic hurricane season may arrive just in time for the season’s June 1 start date. A tropical system over the Yucatan Peninsula, the remnants of a Pacific hurricane that struck Mexico on Monday, has a 60 percent chance of strengthening into a tropical storm or depression later this week, the National Hurricane Center said on Tuesday morning. If it reaches sustained winds of at least 39 mph, it would be named Alex.
FLORIDA STATE
Toby Hazlewood

Governor DeSantis Confirms He Will Shortly Sign a Bill To Reroute Illegal Immigrants From Florida to ‘Sanctuary States’

Gov. DeSantisMatt Johnson from Omaha, Nebraska, United States, CC BY 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. On June 9 Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis shared his intentions regarding the potential arrival of immigrants in Florida who have crossed the southern border with Mexico into the U.S. and are being redistributed across the country by the federal government.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Saint Petersburg, FL
Government
Local
Florida Society
State
Florida State
Saint Petersburg, FL
Elections
State
North Dakota State
Local
Florida Elections
City
Saint Petersburg, FL
Local
Florida Government
City
Miami, FL
State
Alaska State
State
Washington State
Saint Petersburg, FL
Society
Toby Hazlewood

Florida's Defiant Gov. DeSantis Tells Jewish Leadership Conference: "They Can't Cancel Me, I'm Going To Speak My Mind"

Governor DeSantis on June 12Twitter of RonDeSantisFL. On June 12, Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis addressed the Tikvah Fund's Jewish Leadership Conference, held in New York City at Chelsea Piers. The event had been moved to the new venue after Governor DeSantis was announced as a speaker and the original venue - the Jewish Museum in New York cancelled the booking.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nikki Fried
Person
John Mccain
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Charlie Crist
The Independent

Republican senator caught on his phone at opening of emotional hearing into domestic terrorism and Buffalo massacre

A Texas Republican senator was spotted using his phone while witnesses gave their opening statements at a hearing of the Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday called in response to the massacre in Buffalo, New York.John Cornyn was seen looking down and scrolling on his device while a former US district attorney gave his remarks to the panel.Senators are meeting to discuss a rise in domestic terrorism including attacks by the far-right wing, including white supremacists and Islamophobic incidents. The Buffalo shooting is thought to have been committed by an 18-year-old who espoused the racist “white replacement theory”.Mr Cornyn has...
BUFFALO, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election State#Fiance#State Of Florida#Wedding#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#Democratic#Floridian
Slate

Clarence and Ginni Thomas Are Telling Us Exactly How the 2024 Coup Will Go Down

On Friday, the Washington Post broke the news that Ginni Thomas sent emails to Arizona elections officials asking them to set aside the will of the voters and submit a slate of fake electors who would support Donald Trump, even after he demonstrably lost the 2020 presidential election. The news barely caused a ripple because there is seemingly nothing to be done about Justice Clarence Thomas’ refusal to recuse in cases that materially affect his spouse, even as he has already decided several matters surrounding the 2020 election … and also because that same spouse had written far more inflammatory, QAnon-style texts to Trump’s chief of staff urging him to set aside the 2020 contest, and nothing was done about that either.
ARIZONA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Society
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Country
Vietnam
NewsBreak
Army
The Independent

Donald Trump slammed for dancing after ‘disingenuously’ reading list of Texas shooting dead

Donald Trump has been slammed for dancing after reading a list of those who died in the Texas school shooting. The former president spoke at the convention of the National Rifle Association (NRA) and danced to the 1966 song Hold On, I’m Comin’ by Sam and Dave after his speech, during which he read out the names of those who died in Uvalde on Tuesday. He argued that teachers should be armed to be able to defend themselves and their students. Critics blasted Mr Trump for his “disingenuous” suggestions and the dancing following his address. “Trump danced at the...
UVALDE, TX
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
69K+
Followers
22K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

 https://www.tampabay.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy