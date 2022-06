WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A major update on a story out of Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center. Thursday afternoon, hospital officials expanded on a previous statement responding to claims that a woman had died in the Emergency Room lobby after waiting for hours to be seen. The hospital now says no one died in the ER waiting room this month, and there have not been investigators from the state on the hospital campus interviewing staff.

