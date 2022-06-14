ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rogersville, TN

All Jeep Main Street Summer Show set for downtown Rogersville Saturday evening

By STAFF REPORT
The Rogersville Review
The Rogersville Review
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dAEWp_0gAiFKkq00

Downtown Rogersville is hosting two Jeepfest events in 2022, the first of which takes place Saturday evening beginning at 4 p.m.

The All Jeep Main Street Summer Show is sponsored by Singleton Automotive and Freedom Overland, and presented by the Rogersville Main Street Association.

Downtown Rogersville will be packed with Jeeps of all kinds. The event also features, live music, raffles, vendors, and bouncy houses for the kids.

Registration is $20 per Jeep and all proceeds from the event will be used to benefit local military and veterans associations.

Any year or model Jeep can register to participate in the show. The event ends Saturday at 9 p.m.

As of Tuesday nearly 200 Jeeps had pre-registered.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJHL

Boones Creek Opry marks new spot for Saturday night gospel, bluegrass music

BOONES CREEK, Tenn. (WJHL) — Officials Friday inaugurated a new hub for Saturday night gospel and bluegrass music. The Boones Creek Opry, made possible by donations from Wolfe Development and Hicks Construction, is located at the historic Keefauveer homestead at 632 Hales Chapel Road. The City of Johnson City gifted the organization to the Boones […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Up on the mountain: High Knob Music Festival starts Saturday

NORTON — A summer favorite for area music lovers returns to High Knob on Saturday. The High Knob Music Festival coincides with the U.S. Forest Service’s reopening of the High Knob Recreation Area, and festival co-organizer Chris Jones said this will be the second year the festival will operate with improved facilities.
NORTON, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rogersville, TN
Local
Tennessee Cars
WJHL

One Acre Cafe to host Father’s Day breakfast

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Johnson City restaurant whose goal is to make sure everyone eats regardless of ability to pay will be hosting a special Father’s Day breakfast Saturday. The June 18 meal will be held from 8:30-11:30 a.m. at One Acre Cafe on West Walnut Street. Organizers say the meal will be […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Annual event for collectors to be held Saturday in Greeneville

GREENEVILLE — The Tri-Cities Toy & Hobby Show will be held Saturday in Greeneville. Who: The annual event was started by Michael Stevens 17 years ago to raise money for the Children’s Miracle Network. He has since branched out to help other local charities raise funds for their causes.
GREENEVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Dog Euthanized after Getting Rabies

‘Help. Someone help’ | Concerns grow at Knoxville senior living facility. Residents at Summit Towers claimed the living situation is not worth what they pay and is becoming dangerous for some residents. Updated: 6 hours ago. One country music star has sold more than 6.4 million records, and with...
KNOXVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jeeps#Live Music#Vehicles#Vehicle Shows#Jeepfest#Singleton Automotive#Freedom Overland
Johnson City Press

Put some sizzle in your steak

“If we leave early, maybe we can get ahead of the crowd,” we thought. But it didn’t work. Arriving at The Butcher’s Block in Greeneville shortly after 4 p.m. back on March 5 of this year didn’t give us much advantage at all. The main parking lot was completely full. You would have thought it was the height of the dinner hour.
GREENEVILLE, TN
WJHL

Johnson City nabs top spot as fishing destination

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — An online fishing travel platform named Johnson City #1 among the country’s top Father’s Day 2022 destinations. The recognition came on fishingbooker.com, which posts frequent best-of lists. The blog post from May 27 cited nearby Boone Lake as a hotspot for bass fishing of all types along with catfish, crappie […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Jeep
NewsBreak
Cars
WJHL

Vehicles damaged in crash at Kingsport auto dealer

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — A crash resulted in damage to several vehicles at a local car dealer. It happened Thursday morning at HD Motors in Kingsport. The owner told News Channel 11 that a vehicle went off the road and damaged nine vehicles in the dealership’s lot. According to a report from the Kingsport Police […]
KINGSPORT, TN
wfxrtv.com

Vigil held one year after Summer Wells was reported missing

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — A vigil was held Wednesday evening, one year after Summer Wells was reported missing from her home in Hawkins County. People gathered at Warriors’ Path State Park in Kingsport where there was song and prayer. The vigil took place at the spot where Summer’s mother had taken her swimming before returning to their home in the Beech Creek community. That evening, Summer was reported missing.
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

Bear activity closes campground near Watauga Lake

HAMPTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) announced Sunday that aggressive bear activity led to the closure of a campground off Watauga Lake. Cardens Bluff will remain closed until the TWRA captures the bear or until it moves to another location. A release from the agency revealed that it has received evidence […]
WATAUGA, TN
WJHL

Food trailer stolen in Kingsport, authorities searching for suspect

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Authorities are searching for a missing food trailer after owners say it disappeared from a parking lot Thursday afternoon. According to a post from Curbside Kitchen Inc., a mobile eatery based in Kingsport, the trailer went missing sometime between 12-4 p.m. Thursday. It was parked in the 4000 block of […]
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

The Hawkins County Humane Society reaches capacity

ROGERSVILLE — As the only animal shelter in Hawkins County, the local humane society has reached capacity and is struggling to work with its limited space. The Hawkins County Humane Society is currently caring for about 90 animals, with more than 50 cats and more than 35 dogs residing at the shelter. In addition, several animals have lived at the shelter for more than a year.
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Don Wells shares letter as search for Summer reaches one year

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – On the day marking one year since Summer Wells went missing from her Beech Creek home, Donald Wells issued a statement on the ordeal through the family’s website and YouTube channel. Don Wells, who is serving time in jail for violating his probation, wrote the letter during his sentence. The […]
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
The Rogersville Review

The Rogersville Review

Rogersville, TN
324
Followers
294
Post
36K+
Views
ABOUT

Located in the "Cradle of Tennessee Journalism," where the state's first newspaper was printed by George Roulstone in 1791—also the third newspaper West of the Appalachian Mountains—The Rogersville Review was founded by Will Robertson on July 23, 1885. Under its current names, as well as The Holston Review, it has remained the newspaper of record for Hawkins County and its communities for more than a century.

 https://www.therogersvillereview.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy