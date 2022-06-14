All Jeep Main Street Summer Show set for downtown Rogersville Saturday evening

Downtown Rogersville is hosting two Jeepfest events in 2022, the first of which takes place Saturday evening beginning at 4 p.m.

The All Jeep Main Street Summer Show is sponsored by Singleton Automotive and Freedom Overland, and presented by the Rogersville Main Street Association.

Downtown Rogersville will be packed with Jeeps of all kinds. The event also features, live music, raffles, vendors, and bouncy houses for the kids.

Registration is $20 per Jeep and all proceeds from the event will be used to benefit local military and veterans associations.

Any year or model Jeep can register to participate in the show. The event ends Saturday at 9 p.m.

As of Tuesday nearly 200 Jeeps had pre-registered.