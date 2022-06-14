Splash pad to hold grand opening tomorrow in Cusseta

The temporary closure of the Flint River Meriwether County landing boat ramp has been postponed through the July 4 weekend. UPDATED Info: The Meriwether County Landing Boat Ramp and Parking Area on the Flint River is currently open and will remain open through the July 4 holiday weekend. The area will then temporarily close on Tuesday, July 5, 2022. This closure will allow for replacement and upgrading of this facility by the Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division. The area is expected to re-open in September 2022.

MERIWETHER COUNTY, GA ・ 20 HOURS AGO