Splash pad to hold grand opening tomorrow in Cusseta

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Celebrations continue as the Columbus Annual Unity Week and Juneteenth Jubilee are underway. This afternoon, people in the community got the chance to come out and support local food truck vendors. There were more than five food trucks for people to choose from this afternoon at...
Wing Stop is opening its first restaurant in the Auburn-Opelika area on Monday. The new store will be at 231 North Dean Road in Auburn, directly across from Kroger, and a future store is in the works for Opelika. The restaurant will be mostly take-out. Carteina Riddick, director of operations...
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Several farmers set up shop at the corner of 38th Street and Second Avenue to sell fresh vegetables, fruit and produce to the public. Today was the first day of the eight-week run for the farmer’s market setup. Mercy Med initiated planting the produce in...
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It’s Goldie’s party and he can dance if he wants to - and he will!. There’s a birthday party tonight for the beloved Goldie of the Chatt-A-Hoots for his second birthday. Our morning crew had a mini birthday party for Goldie and the...
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Valley Rescue Mission is asking for the public’s help beating the heat. The organization has started its annual Box Fan Campaign. Each year, fans are given to families and individuals to help stay cool during the summer months. Their goal is to collect a...
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A long-awaited road project in one of the most congested areas in Albany and Lee County has been listed for bids. The Westover extension project was revised for bids Thursday by the Georgia Department of Transportation. This project has been in the planning stages for more...
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Annual Unity Week and Juneteenth Jubilee is underway. Today the Columbus Public Library held the June 16 Celebration of Art and Fashion. This exhibit highlighted the clothing and stories of African American women between 1890 and 1963. Today’s Aflac exhibition was done by the...
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Auburn community leaders gathered last night for an incredible cause. The Great Futures Gala raises money annually for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Lee County. Hosts Auburn Mayor Ron Anders and Opelika Mayor Gary Fuller teamed up with Auburn Basketball greats to show their...
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Dozens of young girls in our area are getting the chance to celebrate Juneteenth. Girls Inc. in Columbus held its first celebration today in honor of the federal holiday. The girls sang and learned about the historical meaning of the holiday. They also had a step...
OPELIKA — Auburn and Opelika will always be considered college towns before anything else. The downtown areas of both are primarily targeted for college kids and adults. For many local parents, there isn’t much to do for their kids under the age of 18. That will be changing...
The temporary closure of the Flint River Meriwether County landing boat ramp has been postponed through the July 4 weekend. UPDATED Info: The Meriwether County Landing Boat Ramp and Parking Area on the Flint River is currently open and will remain open through the July 4 holiday weekend. The area will then temporarily close on Tuesday, July 5, 2022. This closure will allow for replacement and upgrading of this facility by the Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division. The area is expected to re-open in September 2022.
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Today, Miss Georgia candidates, family and friends came together for a luncheon at the Columbus Convention and Trade Center. This event is held to thank the 2021 Miss Georgia and Miss Teen crew for their hard work and dedication. The Miss Georgia Scholarship Competition is part...
OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) — A storage building in Opelika caught fire at around 1:30 p.m. on June 16, according to the Opelika Fire Department. The fire was structural, only affecting a storage building located in the 300 block of Byrd Avenue. The fire department says that there were no injuries. The fire department did not […]
OPELIKA — Algae growth in lakes, especially during warm weather months, is a common problem in lakes across the country. Officials with Opelika Utilities reported that Saugahatchee Lake, one of the two lakes in the region that is used to provide drinking water for Opelika citizens, is experiencing higher than usual algae growth this year. Those so-called “algae blooms” are resulting in an earthy taste and odor in tap water.
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Juneteenth celebrations are in full swing, and many businesses are hoping to cash in from the festivities. This is the first year Juneteenth will be celebrated as a national holiday, and black business owners in the Chattahoochee Valley area are taking advantage of what Columbus offers. Tuesday, more than 30 Black-owned businesses participated in an economic empowerment opportunity.
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus’ historic Springer Opera House presented the musical The Color Purple tonight for its opening night. It was a packed house as the all-African American cast took the stage to perform the musical adaptation of Alice Walker’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel. Director and choreographer Keith...
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Western Hemisphere Institute For Security Cooperation - or WHINSEC - held a change of command ceremony on Fort Benning. The ceremony was held for outgoing Commandant Colonel John Dee Suggs, Jr. and incoming Commandant Colonel Michael Rogowski. A change of command is a military tradition...
OPELIKA — Standing stately as a reminder of early history in Opelika and East Alabama, the Renfro House has survived tornadoes and hurricanes that destroyed the oak, pine and pecan trees that once stood on the grounds. The house remains much as it did when built in 1900 by Frank Monroe Renfro that became home to the family for generations, as they left a lasting mark on their beloved community.
LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Lee County Humane Society is at maximum capacity. According to a post on Facebook, the shelter is completely full and still has appointments for people to bring in strays and surrender pets. Adopters, fosters, and rescues are needed to help the furry friends in...
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus family is safe after a house fire on Third Avenue. According to Columbus Fire Chief John Shull, the fire was in the 4200 block of Third Ave. The family of four made it out safe, however, Chief Shull says the house is a total loss.
