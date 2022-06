After a sluggish two years, tourists are making their way back to Delray Beach, flocking to the city’s vibrant downtown on Atlantic Avenue at a pace that’s set to exceed pre-pandemic levels. But as tourism numbers begin to rise, city officials are asking: How many tourists do we actually want in Delray? That’s the issue commissioners are grappling with as they craft the city’s long-term vision ...

DELRAY BEACH, FL ・ 18 HOURS AGO