If You Invested $1000 In This Stock 5 Years Ago, You Would Have $2,100 Today

By Benzinga Insights
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Moody's MCO has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 7.24% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 16.1%. Currently, Moody's...

