Richland County, OH

Overnight storm uproots trees at Malabar Farm State Park

By Grant Ritchey, Report for America Corps Member
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn overnight storm ravaged through Malabar Farm State Park leaving a...

richlandsource.com

City of Shelby announces storm debris clean-up assistance

SHELBY -- Beginning Monday, June 20, limbs and branches brought down from the recent wind storm event will be collected from the city-owned right of way throughout the community. Limbs and branches not exceeding 10 inches in diameter may be brought to the curb for removal by professional crews contracted...
SHELBY, OH
richlandsource.com

ODNR announces closures in Richland, Ashland and Morrow counties due to storms

Several trails and recreation areas in Ashland, Morrow, and Richland counties will be closed until further notice due to damage caused by recent storms, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources. “In order to protect the safety of our visitors, we are temporarily closing areas that were damaged by...
ASHLAND, OH
richlandsource.com

City of Mansfield announces one-time sweep for storm debris

MANSFIELD -- After evaluating the aftermath of the storms this week and our budget, the City of Mansfield will make a one-time sweep of the city to pick up branches and yard waste from the storm Monday night. This is scheduled to begin on Wednesday, June 22. There is no...
MANSFIELD, OH
morrowcountysentinel.com

Tornado events as reported by National Weather Service

MORROW COUNTY – Wednesday the National Weather Service in Cleveland conducted surveys of tornado events in Morrow and Richland counties. They assessed two tornadoes touched down in Morrow County and one in Richland County. The three tornadoes were rated EF-1, which is a weak tornado between 86-110 mph. The three tornadoes were each estimated at approximately 105 mph.
MORROW COUNTY, OH
Richland County, OH
Ohio Government
Richland County, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

EF1 Tornado Confirmed in Morrow County

The National Weather Service has confirmed that an EF1 tornado touched down in Morrow County on Monday at 11:22 pm. The tornado was on the ground for approximately 7 minutes with winds reaching 105 MPH. No injuries were reported.
MORROW COUNTY, OH
#Malabar Farm State Park#Power Lines
richlandsource.com

Richland County tornado on Monday night came with no warning

MANSFIELD -- Tornado warning sirens didn't blare in Richland County late Monday night because the National Weather Service office in Cleveland didn't issue a tornado warning. There was not even a tornado watch posted by the weather service as the first of two powerful storms approached north central Ohio on Monday night, spawning an F1 tornado in southeast Richland County at 11:33 p.m.
RICHLAND COUNTY, OH
Weather
Weather
Politics
Politics
Environment
Environment
whbc.com

More Severe Storms, But Power Crews Continue Making Progress

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Power crews have been able to make progress on getting electricity back to thousands of customers. That’s despite additional severe storms that rolled through much of the same area on Thursday. Under 14,000 power customers were out in Tuscarawas, Wayne and...
COLUMBUS, OH
ashlandsource.com

Severe thunderstorm warning issued Thursday afternoon for Ashland

ASHLAND — A severe thunderstorm warning went into effect Thursday afternoon for Ashland and parts of Richland counties. The National Weather Service gives the area a 20% chance of yet another thunder storm until 2:45 p.m. The warning comes when nearly 3,000 people throughout Ashland County have yet to...
ASHLAND, OH
richlandsource.com

A list of cooling centers to escape the heat in Richland County

MANSFIELD — Residents looking to find relief from today’s expected high heat index can find temporary relief at the locations listed below. Efforts are ongoing to restore power to those still experiencing outages. “During this period of storm recovery, I urge everyone to be mindful of their health...
RICHLAND COUNTY, OH

