Overnight storm uproots trees at Malabar Farm State Park

SHELBY -- Beginning Monday, June 20, limbs and branches brought down from the recent wind storm event will be collected from the city-owned right of way throughout the community. Limbs and branches not exceeding 10 inches in diameter may be brought to the curb for removal by professional crews contracted...
Several trails and recreation areas in Ashland, Morrow, and Richland counties will be closed until further notice due to damage caused by recent storms, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources. “In order to protect the safety of our visitors, we are temporarily closing areas that were damaged by...
MANSFIELD -- After evaluating the aftermath of the storms this week and our budget, the City of Mansfield will make a one-time sweep of the city to pick up branches and yard waste from the storm Monday night. This is scheduled to begin on Wednesday, June 22. There is no...
MORROW COUNTY – Wednesday the National Weather Service in Cleveland conducted surveys of tornado events in Morrow and Richland counties. They assessed two tornadoes touched down in Morrow County and one in Richland County. The three tornadoes were rated EF-1, which is a weak tornado between 86-110 mph. The three tornadoes were each estimated at approximately 105 mph.
MANSFIELD -- The two primary electrical suppliers in Richland County flipped the switch back on for about 5,000 more customers on Thursday. But 4,334 customers in the county remained without power as of Friday morning, according to websites for FirstEnergy and AEP Ohio. Both websites estimate electricity will be back...
The National Weather Service has confirmed that an EF1 tornado touched down in Morrow County on Monday at 11:22 pm. The tornado was on the ground for approximately 7 minutes with winds reaching 105 MPH. No injuries were reported.
Due to a series of strong storms that swept through Wayne County this week and wreaked havoc in the area, county officials have declared a "State of Emergency" as crews work to clean up debris and provide assistance to residents who need it.
MANSFIELD -- Tornado warning sirens didn't blare in Richland County late Monday night because the National Weather Service office in Cleveland didn't issue a tornado warning. There was not even a tornado watch posted by the weather service as the first of two powerful storms approached north central Ohio on Monday night, spawning an F1 tornado in southeast Richland County at 11:33 p.m.
MANSFIELD -- When it rains, it pours. A few days after Mother Nature pounded north central Ohio with thunderstorms, high winds, torrential rains and even a thunderstorm -- she may be back again this afternoon. Even as more than 9,400 Richland County customers continue to swelter in the 90-degree heat...
MANSFIELD, Ohio — Residents in Richland County are still dealing with downed trees and power lines, wrecked cars and a roof blown off an apartment complex on Straub Road in Mansfield, after a severe storm Monday night. Karen Smith was watching TV in her apartment when the storm hit.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Power crews have been able to make progress on getting electricity back to thousands of customers. That’s despite additional severe storms that rolled through much of the same area on Thursday. Under 14,000 power customers were out in Tuscarawas, Wayne and...
ASHLAND — A severe thunderstorm warning went into effect Thursday afternoon for Ashland and parts of Richland counties. The National Weather Service gives the area a 20% chance of yet another thunder storm until 2:45 p.m. The warning comes when nearly 3,000 people throughout Ashland County have yet to...
Severe thunderstorms blasted through Northern Ohio Monday night into early Tuesday morning, leaving a trail of destruction across much of the News 5 viewing area. The Cleveland National Weather Service confirmed a tornado did touch down during those destructive storms.
MOUNT VERNON, Ohio (WSYX) — Thousands remain without power in Knox County after a derecho blasted through the region Monday night. Property damage was substantial, but the county appears to have weathered the storm with no major injuries or deaths. Greg Wilson lives on Vine St. on the west...
MANSFIELD — Residents looking to find relief from today’s expected high heat index can find temporary relief at the locations listed below. Efforts are ongoing to restore power to those still experiencing outages. “During this period of storm recovery, I urge everyone to be mindful of their health...
