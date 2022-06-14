ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allegan County, MI

Allegan County patrol vehicle involved in crash that killed woman

By Brad Devereaux
Kalamazoo Gazette
Kalamazoo Gazette
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI -- A woman was killed in a crash involving an Allegan County patrol vehicle, the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office reports. Two deputies were...

www.mlive.com

Comments / 0

Related
MLive

Person shot, killed by deputy in Allegan County

ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI – A person was shot and killed by an Allegan County Sheriff’s deputy during a traffic stop Thursday night. The shooting happened around 10 p.m. Thursday, June 16, on 26th Street near 136th Avenue in Salem Township, Michigan State Police said in a news release.
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

Michigan deputy fatally shoots driver during traffic stop

WAYLAND, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police are investigating after a sheriff’s deputy reportedly fatally shot a motorist during a traffic stop in western Michigan’s Allegan County. Police said the deputy was conducting a traffic stop Thursday night when a “physical altercation” occurred between the officer and the...
WAYLAND, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Accidents
Allegan County, MI
Crime & Safety
County
Allegan County, MI
City
Grand Rapids, MI
Allegan County, MI
Accidents
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Michigan State Police#Mi#Acadia
wilcoxnewspapers.com

One dead, one critical when motorcycle crashes in to ditch

ALLEGAN – Allegan County sheriff department deputies reported on Sunday at 8:50 p.m., first responders were dispatched to a personal injury crash on 130th Ave near 24th St in Monterey Township. A Hopkins Fire Department member came across a single vehicle, motorcycle crash, with two victims. Allegan County Deputies,...
townbroadcast.com

15-year-old girl found by State Police after missing

UPDATE: Rachel Wagner, the 15-year-old girl reported missing Friday afternoon, has been found. Her stepmother said, “Thank you to everyone of you who called, texted and messaged me with info. With what I was able to collect I was able to pass on the to State Police who did find her.”
SHELBYVILLE, MI
WWMT

Pickup crashes into car, knocks out power in Ottawa County

GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A truck ran a red light, colliding with a sedan before crashing into a utility pole and knocking out power Tuesday, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office. Behind the wheel of a silver Ford pickup, a 52-year-old Grandville man ran a red light southbound...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Grand Rapids Press

Man charged with murder for downtown Grand Rapids shooting that killed one, injured 3 others

GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- A man is now charged with second-degree murder and other felonies for a downtown Grand Rapids shooting that killed one person and injured three others. Grand Rapids police on Friday, June 17 said that 23-year-old Genesis Kevin-Xavier Lewis was arraigned on the charges stemming from a June 5 shooting on Pearl Street NW between Monroe and Fulton avenues.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
go955.com

Stolen vehicle recovered from bottom of lake in Barry County

BALTIMORE TOWNSHIP, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The Barry County Sheriff’s Office reports that a stolen vehicle was recovered from Bristol Lake in Baltimore Township Tuesday evening, June 14. Authorities say deputies responded around 6:45 p.m. after a swimmer reported finding a vehicle upside down at the bottom of...
BARRY COUNTY, MI
Kalamazoo Gazette

Motorcyclist was run over by Van Buren Sheriff deputy, lawsuit says

VAN BUREN COUNTY, MI – A sheriff’s deputy ran off the road and ran over a motorcyclist, causing serious injuries, a lawsuit alleges. John Clouse was pulled over by Van Buren County Sheriff’s Deputy Randy Whitmore on Dec. 10, 2020, on County Road 687 near the intersection with County Road 376 because he allegedly had expired tags, according to the lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court, Western District of Michigan.
VAN BUREN COUNTY, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Crews battle fires at 2 Kent Co. homes

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Crews battled fires at two Kent County homes early Thursday morning. The homes are on 14 Mile Road NE near Lappley Avenue in Oakfield Township. Police say they believe the overnight storms may have knocked down a power line and sparked fires at the homes.
KENT COUNTY, MI
Kalamazoo Gazette

Kalamazoo Gazette

Kalamazoo, MI
11K+
Followers
18K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

The Kalamazoo Gazette and MLive https://www.mlive.com/kalamazoo.

 https://www.mlive.com/kalamazoo/

Comments / 0

Community Policy