ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, TN

Smoke damage, injuries reported after fire at Athens Place

By By Shane Duncan Staff Writer
The Daily Post-Athenian
The Daily Post-Athenian
 3 days ago

Injuries and smoke damage were reported over the weekend after a fire caused an evacuation at a local assisted living facility.

Athens Fire Department responded to an at Athens Place Assisted Living Center Saturday morning.

According to a news release sent by the AFD, they received confirmation of the fire from an employee of the living center who called 911 within minutes of the alarm.

“Minutes later, an employee called 911 and confirmed they did have a fire in the storage closet in the Memory Care wing,” the release stated. “The Athens Fire Department arrived on the scene and Battalion 3 immediately established command.”

The fire department reported there was no visible smoke or flames coming from the building upon their arrival.

“Firefighters made entry through the main entrance and continued to the hall that led to the fire. The hall was smoke-filled. Our firefighters quickly located the source of the fire, a fan box in the attic of a storage room,” the release continued. “The fire was contained to a small area in the attic above the storage closet and the fire was quickly extinguished. A primary and secondary search was conducted and completed. Firefighters confirmed with onsite staff that accountability was in check.”

AFD members also assisted Athens Place Assisted Living staff in creating a safe place in the parking lot.

“Three residents were transported to the ER for heat-related injuries and were treated and released same day,” stated the report. “Athens Fire Department would like to express their gratitude to the following agencies: Athens Police Department, American Medical Response (AMR), Athens Rural Fire Department, Englewood Volunteer Fire Department, Riceville Volunteer Fire Department, Athens Utilities Board and 911 dispatchers. These agencies assisted with covering the city and relocating the residents. Several local churches and facilities loaned buses and staff to help. Keith Memorial United Methodist Church opened its doors to relocate the residents.”

Athens Fire Chief Brandon Ainsworth expressed his gratitude to everyone involved and believes they did an “exceptional” job.

“I would like to give the staff of Athens Place Assisted Living credit for the phenomenal job they did evacuating the residents as fire units arrived. Many of the residents could not self-evacuate,” Ainsworth said. “The residents are blessed to have such amazing caregivers. They not only took care of the residents, but they worked hand in hand with us. The staff at Athens Place Assisted Living was prepared and did an awesome job. The outcome in this situation could not have been any better.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Chattanooga Daily News

Chattanooga Fire Department responded to an explosion from an underground transformer at Broad Street and Aquarium Way

Chattanooga, TN – According to the Chattanooga Fire Department, this unfortunate incident occurred right after 8 p.m. Tuesday night. It happened in the 200 block of Broad Street. Chattanooga Fire Department responded to an explosion from an underground transformer. When the crews arrived on scene, they discovered that flames...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

Industrial fire forces worker evacuations at La-Z-Boy plant in Dayton Friday

DAYTON, Tenn. — Dispatchers in Rhea County confirm that several firefighter crews are on the scene of the La-Z-Boy plant in Dayton Friday investigating a report of a fire. The Graysville Volunteer Fire Department later confirmed on Facebook that it is a "working industrial fire" with several companies on the scene.
DAYTON, TN
WDEF

Highland Park Baptist Church Fire Intentional – Person of Interest Sought

Chattanooga, TN (WDEF) – Investigators are searching for a person of interest in connection to the fire at Highland Park Baptist Church on June 10. The fire was intentionally set according to investigators. Photos from the scene show a man on a bicycle in the area around the time of the fire. Investigators seek the public’s help in identifying the person in the photos.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
Athens, TN
Crime & Safety
City
Athens, TN
Local
Tennessee Accidents
CNHI

Area Arrests for June 18/19

Editor’s note: The Dalton Daily Citizen will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation. Felicia Jean Allen, 32, 1052 Tunnel Hill Varnell Road,...
DALTON, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Assisted Living Facility#Volunteer Fire Department#Accident#Afd
WLTX.com

Trooper shelters dog from heat on side of I-75

CLEVELAND, Tenn. — A trooper with Tennessee Highway Patrol learned that a dog needed help on the side of I-75 on Thursday. The sun was beating down on the pup, sweltering in heat that seemed to get hotter and hotter. A driver told the trooper about the dog after...
CLEVELAND, TN
WDEF

Collegedale cop cleared after controversial citation stop

COLLEGEDALE, Tennessee (WDEF) – A Facebook post alleging a Collegedale Police Officer had been racist during a citation has been thoroughly investigated and those claims are now proven to be false. Collegedale Assistant Chief of Police Jamie Heath said the officer’s body camera footage told a much different story...
COLLEGEDALE, TN
wvlt.tv

Maryville couple arrested following police chase, report says

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Maryville couple was arrested Tuesday after leading Knoxville Police Department officers on a chase, according to an arrest report. The chase began with a traffic stop on I-40 West near the Strawberry Plains exit, the report said. Officers reportedly tried to stop a car going 85 mph in a 65 mph zone, but after stopping briefly, the suspect drove off again.
MARYVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
Place
Athens
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WDEF

Two Shootings Reported in Chattanooga Wednesday Night

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- The Chattanooga Police Department responded to two shootings late Wednesday evening. The first shooting took place in the 400 block of Tacoa Avenue. Police say they responded at 8:25 PM and found a 23 year old male with a gunshot wound, but the wound was not life threatening. Investigators with the Violent Crimes Unit of the CPD responded to conduct an investigation there.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Teenager shot in Brainerd Monday night

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – While police continue to work on the mass shootings at McCallie Avenue and Cherry Street from past weekends, they continue to get more summertime shootings on their plate. Monday night a teenager was shot in Brainerd just before midnight. It happened in the 500 block of...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Elderly man dies in weekend double shooting

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga Police say a 72 year old man was shot and killed Sunday night. It happened at a home on Citico Avenue near Memorial hospital around 10:30 PM. Police found both the man and a 21 year old woman had been shot. Both were taken to...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
wmot.org

Police arrest third suspect in Chattanooga mass shooting

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — A third arrest has been made in a mass shooting in Chattanooga, Tennessee, where three people died and 14 were injured. News outlets cited an affidavit filed with the U.S. District Court for Eastern Tennessee in reporting that 31-year-old Rodney Harris was charged Tuesday in federal court with possession of a firearm by a felon.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
wvlt.tv

KPD: Woman crashes into liquor store with child in car

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A woman was arrested Friday after crashing into a liquor store with a child in the back seat of her car, according to a report from the Knoxville Police Department. Veronica Contreras was reportedly at Raddy’s Liquor Center on N. Broadway when she tried to reverse...
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Daily Post-Athenian

The Daily Post-Athenian

Athens, TN
94
Followers
279
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1848, The Daily Post-Athenian is the oldest business in continuous operation in McMinn County and the second-oldest newspaper in the state of Tennessee. The newspaper provides comprehensive news coverage in McMinn and Meigs counties of East Tennessee.

 https://dailypostathenian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy