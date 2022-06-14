ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daniels County, MT

High Wind Warning issued for Daniels, Dawson, Eastern Roosevelt, Northern Phillips by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-15 06:08:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-15 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high...

alerts.weather.gov

Related
weather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Carter, Custer, Fallon, Powder River by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-18 03:06:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-18 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Target Area: Carter; Custer; Fallon; Powder River HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...High temperatures 94 to 99 degrees today. * WHERE...Carter, Custer, Fallon and Powder River. * WHEN...Until 9 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses.
CARTER COUNTY, MT

