Ashtabula County, OH

Air Quality Alert issued for Ashtabula Inland, Ashtabula Lakeshore, Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-15 10:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-16 00:45:00 EDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Ashtabula Inland; Ashtabula Lakeshore; Cuyahoga; Geauga; Lake; Lorain; Medina; Portage; Summit AIR QUALITY ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO MIDNIGHT EDT WEDNESDAY NIGHT An Air Quality Advisory for Ground...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-16 14:32:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-16 15:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Cuyahoga; Geauga; Lake The National Weather Service in Cleveland has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Geauga County in northeastern Ohio East central Cuyahoga County in northeastern Ohio Southern Lake County in northeastern Ohio * Until 315 PM EDT. * At 231 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Chardon, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to vehicles is possible. Expect damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Chardon, Middlefield, Burton, Chesterland, Mayfield Heights, Willoughby Hills, Highland Heights, Kirtland, Pepper Pike, Huntsburg, Mayfield, Claridon, Gates Mills, Montville, Hunting Valley, Thompson, Kirtland Hills, Waite Hill and Aquilla. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Belmont, Guernsey, Harrison, Tuscarawas by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-16 14:15:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-16 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please report severe weather by calling 412-262-1988, posting to the NWS Pittsburgh Facebook page, or using Twitter @NWSPITTSBURGH. Target Area: Belmont; Guernsey; Harrison; Tuscarawas A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM EDT FOR SOUTHERN HARRISON...NORTHEASTERN GUERNSEY...NORTHWESTERN BELMONT AND SOUTHEASTERN TUSCARAWAS COUNTIES At 502 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Freeport, moving southeast at 30 mph. THIS IS A DESTRUCTIVE STORM! HAZARD...Baseball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be severely injured. Expect shattered windows, extensive damage to roofs, siding, and vehicles. Locations impacted include Uhrichsville, Barnesville, Cadiz, Freeport, Dennison, Gnadenhutten, Bethesda, Antrim, Tuscarawas, Flushing, Adena, and Port Washington. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...DESTRUCTIVE HAIL THREAT...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...2.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Belmont, Guernsey, Harrison, Jefferson, Tuscarawas by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-16 17:14:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-16 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please report severe weather by calling 412-262-1988, posting to the NWS Pittsburgh Facebook page, or using Twitter @NWSPITTSBURGH. Target Area: Belmont; Guernsey; Harrison; Jefferson; Tuscarawas The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern Harrison County in east central Ohio South central Jefferson County in east central Ohio Northeastern Guernsey County in east central Ohio Belmont County in east central Ohio Southeastern Tuscarawas County in east central Ohio * Until 600 PM EDT. * At 514 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Freeport, moving southeast at 25 mph. THIS IS A DESTRUCTIVE STORM! HAZARD...Baseball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be severely injured. Expect shattered windows, extensive damage to roofs, siding, and vehicles. * Locations impacted include Martins Ferry, St. Clairsville, Bellaire, Barnesville, Cadiz, Freeport, Bridgeport, Bethesda, Antrim, Flushing, Adena, and Brookside. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...DESTRUCTIVE HAIL THREAT...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...2.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Ashland, Crawford, Richland by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-16 13:54:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-16 14:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Ashland; Crawford; Richland The National Weather Service in Cleveland has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Richland County in north central Ohio Central Ashland County in north central Ohio Southeastern Crawford County in north central Ohio * Until 245 PM EDT. * At 154 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Crestline, or 8 miles northwest of Mansfield, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to vehicles is possible. Expect damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Mansfield, Ashland, Galion, Shelby, Ontario, Crestline, Hayesville, Polk, Jeromesville, Bailey Lakes, North Robinson, Mifflin, Rowsburg, Nankin, Shenandoah, Olivesburg and Mohicanville. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ASHLAND COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Allegheny, Armstrong, Beaver, Butler, Clarion, Crawford, Erie by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-16 14:15:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-16 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Allegheny; Armstrong; Beaver; Butler; Clarion; Crawford; Erie; Fayette; Forest; Greene; Indiana; Jefferson; Lawrence; Mercer; Venango; Washington; Westmoreland SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 375 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS PA . PENNSYLVANIA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ALLEGHENY ARMSTRONG BEAVER BUTLER CLARION CRAWFORD ERIE FAYETTE FOREST GREENE INDIANA JEFFERSON LAWRENCE MERCER VENANGO WASHINGTON WESTMORELAND
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA

