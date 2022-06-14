Hair of the Dog Brewery announces last day of operation: Sunday, June 26

From classic cinnamon rolls to raspberry rose cruffins, pair these numbers with coffee for an excellent start to the day. Portland is absolutely overflowing with great bakeries and pop-up bakers, churning out loaves made with whole heirloom grains, personal-sized cakes, pies galore, Vietnamese treats, and croissants of all kinds (including our favorite, chocolate). But breakfast pastries are their own beast—exciting enough to get you out of bed in the morning, yet not sugary enough to knock you out for the rest of the day. From Portland's signature breakfast treat, doughnuts, to bomboloni from Portland's buzziest new employee-owned restaurant, we've chosen the best of the bunch.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO