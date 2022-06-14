ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Hair of the Dog Brewery announces last day of operation: Sunday, June 26

By Andre Meunier
The Oregonian
The Oregonian
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Hair of the Dog Brewery founder Alan Sprints on Tuesday delivered an announcement many hoped would never come: The last day for the beloved Southeast Portland brewery and taproom will be Sunday, June 26. Sprints in February had announced he was retiring and would close the brewpub 29 years...

www.oregonlive.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Eater

Where to Find Salads That Reign Supreme in Portland

Constructing a salad may seem a simple task, but composing a truly memorable one —in which each ingredient sings on its own while simultaneously working in delicious harmony with the others — is an understated feat. Whether they serve as a counterbalance to a menu’s heavier fare, or do the heavy lifting of being a complete meal all on their own, salads are well-suited to showcase Oregon’s seasonal bounty of produce. Piling high mountains of crisp vegetables and accouterments with pops of color, these Portland restaurants elevate what could be a menu afterthought into an art form.
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

California-Based Habit Burger Grill Is Looking to Expand in Portland

The out-of-state burger invasion continues. Starting in 2015, In-N-Out began opening stores in Southern Oregon, and it continues to creep ever closer to Portland, with talks underway about a new Beaverton location. A few years later, New York-based Shake Shack began slinging burgers at Cedar Hills Crossing. Now, the Habit...
PORTLAND, OR
pdxmonthly.com

The 8 Best Pastries to Make Your Morning

From classic cinnamon rolls to raspberry rose cruffins, pair these numbers with coffee for an excellent start to the day. Portland is absolutely overflowing with great bakeries and pop-up bakers, churning out loaves made with whole heirloom grains, personal-sized cakes, pies galore, Vietnamese treats, and croissants of all kinds (including our favorite, chocolate). But breakfast pastries are their own beast—exciting enough to get you out of bed in the morning, yet not sugary enough to knock you out for the rest of the day. From Portland's signature breakfast treat, doughnuts, to bomboloni from Portland's buzziest new employee-owned restaurant, we've chosen the best of the bunch.
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
Local
Oregon Food & Drinks
Portland, OR
Lifestyle
Portland, OR
Food & Drinks
Local
Oregon Lifestyle
The Oregonian

Cirque du Soleil returns to Portland with ‘Alegría,’ revamped for a new generation

His pants are tattered. He has no shoes, no shirt. But the beads that adorn his bare chest flash and glitter in the light of the flames that he twirls, faster and faster. He is the Fire Knife dancer, taking center stage in one of the acts in Cirque du Soleil’s “Alegría: In a New Light.” The show opened a one-month run Thursday at Portland’s Expo Center, where it continues until July 17.
PORTLAND, OR
The Times

Developer eyes second hotel for Sherwood

Sherwood's first hotel within its city limits was the Hampton by Hilton Sherwood Portland, which opened in 2020Sherwood could find itself with a second hotel next to Langer's Entertainment Center, along with a new mini-storage facility. The application calls for a 100-room hotel along with a proposed skybridge connecting the hotel to the entertainment complex. The hotel would be located just east of the current entertainment center. The name of the proposed hotel is still under consideration, according to Matt Langer. Opened in 2019, the 54,000-square-foot Langer's Entertainment Center features bowling, a rock wall, arcade, high ropes course, laser...
SHERWOOD, OR
Gresham Outlook

Thank goodness its Thursday in downtown Gresham

Historic Business Association celebrates return of summer series with classic cars, music, family funAn annual summer event that transforms downtown Gresham into the hangout spot made its return for the 2022 season with classic cars, live music, magic, cupcake decorating and more. The Downtown Gresham Third Thursday, helmed by the Historic Downtown Gresham Business Association and downtown merchants, kicked things off Thursday evening, June 16. Some of the activities included a character meet-and-greet at U.S. World Class Taekwondo; dessert decorating at Sugar Cubed Cakes; musical performers at many of the intersections along Main Avenue; deals and specials from restaurants; and vintage vehicles displayed courtesy the Gresham Center for the Arts Foundation. The family-friendly event usually runs from 5-8 p.m. It will be back Thursday, July 21, and Thursday, Aug. 18. {loadposition sub-article-01}
GRESHAM, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hair Of The Dog#Brewery#Brooklyn#Breweries#Aging#Food Drink
KOIN 6 News

Local author predicted grim Portland years ago

PORTLAND, Ore. (PORTLAND TRIBUNE) -- In 2014, local writer Pierre Ouellette released a near future dystopian novel set in Portland that predicted the worst of the city today. It received good reviews but then something went wrong and "The Forever Man" has not been available for years.
PORTLAND, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
The Oregonian

Portland’s Takibi named one of America’s best new bars

Takibi, the “bonfire-inspired” Japanese restaurant at outdoor gear specialist Snow Peak’s North American headquarters, has one of the 25 best new bars in America, Esquire magazine announced Wednesday. The restaurant, known for its impressive drinks program from bar director Jim Meehan and bar manager Lydia McLuen, also...
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Portland’s Gregory Gourdet faces a daunting ingredient in ‘Iron Chef: Quest For An Iron Legend’

Gregory Gourdet has become well-known not only to Portland food fans, but to viewers all over the country, thanks to his appearances on such shows as “Top Chef.” Gourdet, who’s preparing to open his own restaurant in Portland, is back for more culinary competition in “Iron Chef: Quest For An Iron Legend,” the “Iron Chef” reboot that begins streaming Wednesday on Netflix.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Clara Peoples brought Juneteenth to Oregon 50 years ago; now her family carries on the tradition

HERE IS OREGON: HereisOregon.com | Instagram | YouTube | Facebook | Twitter | TikTok. Four years ago, Jenelle Jack was looking for a sign. She was touring office spaces for the new home of Juneteenth Oregon, the organization founded by her late grandmother Clara Peoples. Ever since taking over leadership of the nonprofit, Jack had felt her grandmother guiding her.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Friday kicks off Portland’s rainy weekend, but summer is peeking around the corner with dry days likely next week

A wet system setting up over the Pacific Northwest will bring rain to much of the Willamette Valley on Friday and through the weekend. The National Weather Service says the southerly to southeasterly flow will bring rain up from northern California. Rain was already heavy in the Eugene area as of 5 a.m. Friday. Portland will see rain by mid morning that will transition to showers by the afternoon. The evening looks to be dry. The high temperature will drop to about 62 degrees - that’s more than 10 degrees lower than the average for this time of year.
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Where the 'X' in PDX comes from

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland International Airport has become well-known for a cultural phenomenon: As part of a tradition, travelers take photos of their feet against the famous green carpet. The airport is also well-known as 'PDX,' but where the 'X' comes from may not be common knowledge. More than...
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

The Oregonian

Portland, OR
77K+
Followers
42K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.

 https://www.oregonlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy