ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Revisit Johnny Cash’s ‘Ragged Old Flag’ in Honor of Flag Day

By Jim Casey
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 3 days ago

On Flag Day (June 14) in 1977, Johnny Cash walked into the House Chamber in… The post Revisit Johnny Cash’s ‘Ragged Old Flag’ in Honor of Flag Day appeared first on...

outsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

‘American Pickers’ Star Danielle Colby Posts Pics With Look-Alike Daughter: ‘So Similar It’s Eerie’

Danielle Colby of American Pickers decided to take a look back for a throwback Thursday picture with her daughter, Memphis. Seeing both of them together is pretty impressive. Colby hangs out on the History Channel show with Mike Wolfe and his brother Robbie. She offers some perspective about the photos that are part of her Instagram account. More than 237,000 fans follow her IG for updated photos and news from her very busy life.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
Outsider.com

Dolly Parton Remembers Showing Off Her ‘Secret Talent’: VIDEO

There isn’t much that country music queen Dolly Parton hasn’t done or can’t do. She even has a secret talent up her sleeve, or at the end of them. While Parton is known for her musical prowess, there are still some talents that don’t come out except under special circumstances. The best part about it, it involves the incomparable Patti LaBelle.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Country Rewind: The Legend of Alan Jackson Grows With Phantom Drum Performance During ‘Gone Country’ at 1994 ACM Awards

Alan Jackson was only five years into his career when he flexed at the 1994 ACM Awards with a rendition of “Gone Country” that included a phantom drum performance. Taking place more than 28 years ago at the 29th ACM Awards in May 1994, Alan’s performance should be nothing more than a footnote in ACM record books. Instead, it’s a footnote to Alan’s authentic nature, even though his performance was anything but.
MUSIC
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’s Piper Perabo Remembers Touching Moment Meeting ‘Happy Days’ Star Henry Winkler

The label “America’s Sweetheart” is traditionally awarded to a woman, but it’s hard not to make an argument that Happy Days star Henry Winkler could be given the title. Throughout his half a century in acting, Henry Winkler has cemented his reputation as one of the kindest faces in Hollywood. The character actor is respected and beloved not only by fans but by virtually everyone he meets.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robin Beard
Person
Johnny Cash
Outsider.com

‘American Pickers’: Frank Fritz’s Major Weight Loss On Display in Rare Photo With Fan

Last year, the news of Frank Fritz’s departure from the hit History Channel series American Pickers shocked fans of the popular series. The news first hit as American Pickers creator and Frank Fritz’s co-host on the series, Mike Wolfe announced Frank’s departure from the series in an Instagram post. Fritz has since been replaced by Wolfe’s brother, Robbie.
WEIGHT LOSS
Outsider.com

Priscilla Presley Reflects on Life With Elvis: ‘I Adored Him’

Priscilla Presley, the wife of the King of Rock and Roll, Elvis Presley, reflected on her late husband after the premiere of his biopic, “Elvis.”. Priscilla and Elvis were married from 1967 until 1973. Elvis died shortly afterward in 1977 at the age of 42. But Priscilla Presley has a lot of fond memories of their time together, both before and after their divorce.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Johnny Was#Ragged Old Flag#American Flag#The House Chamber#Flag Day Program
Outsider.com

Green Beret Tim Kennedy Speaks on John Wayne’s Portrayal in ‘The Green Berets’

John Wayne’s classic performance in The Green Berets was recently paid tribute to by real-life Green Beret, Tim Kennedy. The 1968 film was one of the first studio films to portray the conflict in Vietnam. In it, Wayne played Green Beret Colonel, Mike Kirby. Kennedy is a retired mixed martial artist, author, and highly decorated Green Beret. He had a lot to say about The Duke on “The John Wayne Gritcast” podcast. John Wayne’s official Instagram account posted a portion of Tim Kennedy’s praise.
MILITARY
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

477K+
Followers
51K+
Post
174M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy