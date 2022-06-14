Amsterdam man impersonated officer in fake stop, Montgomery Co. Sheriff says

Bruce Oshaughnessy - Credit: Montgomery County Sheriff's Office

TOWN OF AMSTERDAM – An Amsterdam man impersonated an officer and illegally stopped a motorist early Thursday morning, Montgomery County Sheriff’s officials said.

Investigators arrested Bruce Oshaughnessy, 41, of Amsterdam, and charged him with criminal impersonation by pretending to be a public servant and unlawful imprisonment, both misdemeanors.

The incident happened at about 12:16 a.m. Thursday, June 9, officials said Tuesday.

Dispatchers then received a 911 call reporting a vehicle had started a traffic stop on the caller on Route 5 in the Town of Amsterdam. The caller relayed that a dark vehicle had approached him from behind, activated a police grade red/blue emergency light, and remained behind the caller until his vehicle completely stopped on the side of the road, officials said.

The caller then said that the driver of that vehicle then got out and approached the caller’s window and began asking him questions, acting as a police officer, officials said.

The investigation then showed that Oshaughnessy intentionally activated the lights to make the unlawful stop and then further impersonated an officer through the incident, officials said.

Oshaughnessy later turned himself in to investigators, was processed on the charges and released to appear in court later.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Amsterdam Police Department.

