ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amsterdam, NY

Amsterdam man impersonated officer in fake stop, Montgomery Co. Sheriff says

By jclark124
The Daily Gazette
The Daily Gazette
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HyBif_0gAiBwzw00
Bruce Oshaughnessy - Credit: Montgomery County Sheriff's Office

TOWN OF AMSTERDAM An Amsterdam man impersonated an officer and illegally stopped a motorist early Thursday morning, Montgomery County Sheriff’s officials said.

Investigators arrested Bruce Oshaughnessy, 41, of Amsterdam, and charged him with criminal impersonation by pretending to be a public servant and unlawful imprisonment, both misdemeanors.

The incident happened at about 12:16 a.m. Thursday, June 9, officials said Tuesday.

GAZETTE COVERAGE

Ensure access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscribe page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe

Dispatchers then received a 911 call reporting a vehicle had started a traffic stop on the caller on Route 5 in the Town of Amsterdam. The caller relayed that a dark vehicle had approached him from behind, activated a police grade red/blue emergency light, and remained behind the caller until his vehicle completely stopped on the side of the road, officials said.

The caller then said that the driver of that vehicle then got out and approached the caller’s window and began asking him questions, acting as a police officer, officials said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aUrqA_0gAiBwzw00

The investigation then showed that Oshaughnessy intentionally activated the lights to make the unlawful stop and then further impersonated an officer through the incident, officials said.

Oshaughnessy later turned himself in to investigators, was processed on the charges and released to appear in court later.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Amsterdam Police Department.

GAZETTE COVERAGE

Ensure access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscribe page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe

More from The Daily Gazette:

Categories: Fulton Montgomery Schoharie, News

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3V1Xsz_0gAiBwzw00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XvWwy_0gAiBwzw00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f08k1_0gAiBwzw00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05rNo8_0gAiBwzw00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CFKqy_0gAiBwzw00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Wb826_0gAiBwzw00

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WRGB

Woman accused of stealing money from Walmart while working as cashier

AMSTERDAM, NY (WRGB) — A 43-year-old woman has been arrested, charged with grand larceny. According to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, Aida Gonzalez of Amsterdam is accused of stealing money from Walmart while working as a cashier. Investigators say the incident occurred between May 6th through June 10th. Gonzalez...
AMSTERDAM, NY
WNYT

Stewart's hostage suspect appears in court

The man accused of holding two Stewart's employees hostage in Troy appeared in court on Friday. Steven Morrow is facing a slew of charges, including kidnapping and weapons charges, in connection to the incident earlier this month. Troy police say Morrow smashed through the window of the Stewart's at Vandenburgh...
TROY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Montgomery County, NY
Crime & Safety
County
Montgomery County, NY
City
Schoharie, NY
City
Amsterdam, NY
Amsterdam, NY
Crime & Safety
WNYT

Duo charged in Felony Lane Gang crimes

Two people in connection with the Felony Lane Gang are under arrest in Colonie. NewsChannel 13 has been reporting on the recent thefts in Colonie and North Greenbush. The Felony Lane Gang is a loose network of people who steal debit cards and checks from parked cars or gym lockers and use them at local bank branches.
COLONIE, NY
saratogatodaynewspaper.com

SSPD Sergeant and Investigation Unit Recognized for Life-Saving Efforts

SARATOGA SPRINGS —City Police Sergeant Angela McGovern, as well as the Saratoga Springs Investigative Unit, were each presented with the Saratoga County District Attorney’s Office 2021 Public Service Award for their collaborative work in connection with an incident that took place on Aug. 10, 2021. Sgt. McGovern was...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Montgomery Co#Sheriff#Gazette Coverage Ensure#Dailygazette Com#Oshaughnessy Later
WRGB

4 arrested after recovered ghost gun in Troy

TROY, NY (WRGB) — Troy Police say they have arrested 4 people after an illegal gun was recovered following a vehicle stop. On June 15th, Troy Police stopped a vehicle in the area of Hoosick and 15th Street. Police say responding officers located a hand gun inside the car...
TROY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WNYT

Mechanicville fire destroys truck, damages garage

MECHANICVILLE – A fire on Saratoga Avenue in Mechanicville is under investigation. The fire broke out around 4:20 Friday afternoon. A truck was destroyed, and a garage was damaged. Investigators say a person was inside the home and didn’t even know about the fire, just steps away. Firefighters...
MECHANICVILLE, NY
WNYT

Truck driver dead, homes destroyed in Greene County crash

ASHLAND - A woman is dead after a dump truck crashed into a Greene County home. The crash caused a fire that destroyed that home, a barn and the home next to it. As NewsChannel 13 first reported Wednesday evening, It happened on Route 23 in Ashland, across from West Settlement Road.
GREENE COUNTY, NY
96.1 The Eagle

New York State Man Arrested After Allegedly Releasing Gas in Neighborhood

In an incident that police are calling "no accident" a New York state man has been arrested in what could have been a tragic day for a number of residents. WNYT says that paramedics were called on scene last week to find the man lying on the floor of his own home. Officials say he didn't want to leave and refused to comply, so paramedics assisted him out by carrying him. Luckily, no other people nearby suffered any injuries that day.
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
WRGB

Schenectady police investigating reports of vandalism around the city

Schenectady, NY (WRGB) — Schenectady police are investigating reports of vandalism around the city. According to police, around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday night, a passerby saw swastikas on the outside of 225 Lafayette St. The building was St. Joseph's Church. Schenectady Police say they were called and upon arrival officers...
SCHENECTADY, NY
WRGB

Legal questions surround lockdown drill that held customers in stores at Crossgates Mall

Guilderland, NY (WRGB) — CBS 6 has learned there are legal questions surrounding an active shooter drill that was conducted Wednesday at Crossgates Mall. According to one shopper, customers were forced to be a part of a lockdown drill at the mall, without being informed ahead of time. A concerned family member contacted CBS 6 saying his relative, who did not want to go on camera, was inside the clothing store Zara when she and other customers were "rushed into a back closet." He says they were told by store employees "not to use their phones." He said it seemed his relative and the other shoppers were "kept against their will during the drill, with little information about what was going on."
GUILDERLAND, NY
The Daily Gazette

The Daily Gazette

Schenectady, NY
3K+
Followers
254
Post
641K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Daily Gazette

Comments / 0

Community Policy