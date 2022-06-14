ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indialantic, FL

Police arrest man suspected in Indialantic credit union robbery

click orlando
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleINDIALANTIC, Fla. – A man suspected of robbing a Space Coast Credit Union in Indialantic was arrested Wednesday, according to the Indialantic Police Department. Juan Antonio Rodriguez Gonzalez, 34, is accused of robbing the bank on Tuesday morning. [TRENDING: Disney’s Cirque du Soleil show offers Florida resident ticket...

www.clickorlando.com

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
sebastiandaily.com

Man arrested after striking victim with umbrella

A homeless man was arrested last Saturday after hitting another man with an umbrella near Speedway on U.S. Highway 1 in Sebastian. According to the Sebastian Police Department, 61-year-old Michael Lee Britton attempted to steal items from another homeless man while striking him with an umbrella. At the same time, the victim defended himself by striking Britton with a stick.
SEBASTIAN, FL
mynews13.com

Mother waits for FHP trooper in totaled car for 15 hours

ORLANDO, Fla.— Waiting all night, that's what a mother did as she waited 15 hours for a FHP trooper to get out to the scene of a crash. Katrina Dailey was Door Dashing, when someone hit her car, totaling it. Because of staffing shortages, Dailey waited 15 hours for...
ORLANDO, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Melbourne Beach, FL
State
Florida State
City
Indialantic, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
click orlando

Crash involving dump truck closes Kissimmee lanes

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A crash between a vehicle and a dump truck in Kissimmee closed all lanes of traffic in the area Tuesday afternoon, Osceola County Fire Rescue said in a tweet. The wreck occurred near the intersection of Lizzia Brown and Ham Brown roads and shut down...
KISSIMMEE, FL
fox35orlando.com

Wrong way driver caused crash on SR-408, troopers say

LAKE MARY, Fla. - A wrong-way driver crashed into another vehicle on State Road 408 in Orange County on Monday, according to investigators. Troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol said there is wrong-way driver alert technology on the highway in that area, but the wreck happened just two minutes after they were given the alert by the system.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Firefighters rescue worker pinned in tree in Longwood

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A tree trimmer was rescued by Seminole County firefighters Monday after he got stuck in a large oak tree. Firefighters shared pictures from the scene along Marshal Drive in Longwood, not far from State Road 434. [TRENDING: Freak fishing accident: Boy airlifted to Florida hospital...
LONGWOOD, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robbery#Police#Cirque Du Soleil#Space Coast Credit Union#Exxon
click orlando

Report: Merritt Island woman accused of pepper-spraying Asian women in New York City arrested on hate-crime charges

NEW YORK – A Florida woman accused of using pepper spray on a group of Asian women in New York City has been arrested on several hate-crime charges, according to CBS News. The CBS report, citing the New York Police Department, said Madeline Barker, 47, of Merritt Island, got into a “verbal altercation” and made anti-Asian statements before using pepper spray on four women in New York City’s Chelsea neighborhood on June 11.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
iheart.com

Florida deputy refuses to leave the side of a dog hit by a car

Down in Kissimmee, Florida, a dog was spotted lying on the side of the road. It had been hit by a car. Osceola County deputy Josh Fiorelli was passing by when he saw the injured animal. The female dog was alive but was hurt enough that it couldn't move. Josh was heartbroken that such a thing happened. So he called for help then sat down beside the white dog and started petting it. Some dogs might get defensive when they're hurt, but not this one. It seemed to welcome the officer being there for it. Josh then put his jacket over the dog to keep it warm, as the day was chilly and the dog was wet. Says Josh: “She didn't have anyone there, so I decided to be that person.” The dog was soon treated for a dislocated leg. Carlos Irizzary was walking his own dog when he came across Josh helping the injured dog, so he snapped a photo of it, and posted it online. It went viral, and it was shared by several news outlets throughout the country. The Osceola County Sheriff's Office also posted the photo on its website, saying: “...Thank you Deputy Fiorelli for serving with care and compassion.”
KISSIMMEE, FL
WSVN-TV

Florida man dressed as cow among several arrested in drug house bust

(WSVN) - Several people were arrested in a drug house bust in Florida, including one suspect taken to jail in a one-piece cow suit. The Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office made the announcement Friday in a Facebook post. According to the post, on Friday, members of the Okeechobee County Sheriff’s...
WESH

68-year-old woman drowns in New Smyrna Beach

A woman visiting New Smyrna Beach drowned Saturday night. Officials said it happened around 8 p.m. in the 200 block south of the beach. The victim, a 68-year-old woman visiting from Cocoa Beach, was swimming in an unguarded area when she was caught in a rip current. An off-duty officer...
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Disney
click orlando

Wrong-way driver caused crash on SR-408, Expressway Authority says

ORLANDO, Fla. – A wrong-way driver caused a crash Monday morning on State Road 408 in Orange County, according to the Central Florida Expressway Authority. The wreck happened on eastbound S.R. 408 east of Old Winter Garden Road, just before John Young Parkway, around 4:50 a.m. Eastbound lanes of S.R. 408 were closed in the area, but all lanes were reopened around 9 a.m.
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

One man, one woman hurt in airboat accident on St. Johns River

CHRISTMAS, Fla. — Orange County Fire Rescue Department was on the scene of an airboat accident Saturday afternoon. The scene was located on St. Johns River in Christmas, Florida. Fire officials say one man and a woman were hurt during the accident. The woman was transported to the Orlando...
CHRISTMAS, FL
click orlando

1 injured, several pets killed in Altamonte Springs house fire

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – One person was taken to a hospital and several pets were killed Sunday in a house fire in Seminole County, fire officials said. The fire broke out on Camellia Avenue in Altamonte Springs. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. Officials with the Seminole County Fire...
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Osceola County single-vehicle crash kills Deltona driver, troopers say

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – An Osceola County single-vehicle crash killed a 32-year-old Deltona woman Friday evening, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the woman was driving east on U.S. Highway 192 toward Orleans Avenue in Kissimmee. [TRENDING: ‘Full liquor dog park:’ Here’s when Pups Pub opens in...
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Orlando FreeFall operator hopes to reopen Slingshot attraction

ORLANDO, Fla. – The operator of the Orlando FreeFall attraction, where a 14-year-old boy fell to his death in March, said it hopes to reopen one of its other rides at ICON Park. Tyre Sampson died on March 24 when he fell from the drop tower attraction at ICON...
ORLANDO, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy