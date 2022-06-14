ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin, TN

Woman accused of assaulting Franklin officer during arrest

By Erin McCullough
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 3 days ago

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – A woman is out on bond after being accused of assaulting a Franklin Police officer this weekend.

Saturday afternoon, officers were summoned to Lifetime Athletic to help with a woman who was reportedly creating a disturbance.

Franklin Police said Lisa Flowers Gary, 59, was “drunk and belligerent” when they arrived at the fitness center. She was “highly uncooperative,” prompting police to arrest her.

Gary allegedly kicked an officer in the face, chest and stomach while she was being placed into the police car. She then mentioned several firearms she owned, making repeated threats to harm the officer and his family while he was transporting her to jail.

Gary was charged with public intoxication, criminal trespass, resisting arrest, assault on a public servant and retaliation for past actions – bodily harm. She is free on a $108,000 bond.

She is due in court at 1 p.m. July 28.

