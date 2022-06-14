K9 officers show off their skills at Springfield K9 Competition Saturday

ALBANY, Ore. -- The Linn County sheriff reports that a man has been sentenced to prison for crimes he committed during a crime spree across Linn and Lane County in April. The Linn County Sheriff’s Office says that Justin Allen Barr, 32, of Albany, began his crime spree on April 21 by breaking glass and stealing a car from a repair shop in Millersburg. He then went to a bar in Tangent where he tried to break a glass door and window to get inside, but was unsuccessful. Barr then drove to a convenience store in Halsey and used a shopping cart to break into the front door of the business, where he stole merchandise cumulatively worth thousands of dollars.

ALBANY, OR ・ 18 HOURS AGO