ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, OR

K9 officers show off their skills at Springfield K9 Competition Saturday

By News Staff
nbc16.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSPRINGFIELD, Ore. - The Springfield Police K9 competition is kicking off this Saturday at...

nbc16.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kezi.com

Albany man sentenced for crime spree across Linn and Lane County

ALBANY, Ore. -- The Linn County sheriff reports that a man has been sentenced to prison for crimes he committed during a crime spree across Linn and Lane County in April. The Linn County Sheriff’s Office says that Justin Allen Barr, 32, of Albany, began his crime spree on April 21 by breaking glass and stealing a car from a repair shop in Millersburg. He then went to a bar in Tangent where he tried to break a glass door and window to get inside, but was unsuccessful. Barr then drove to a convenience store in Halsey and used a shopping cart to break into the front door of the business, where he stole merchandise cumulatively worth thousands of dollars.
ALBANY, OR
nbc16.com

Emergency simulation taking place in Harrisburg Thursday morning

HARRISBURG, Ore. - A hazardous material emergency exercise is taking place in downtown Harrisburg Thursday morning. The exercise will begin at 8:15 a.m. and end no later than 11:15 a.m. The exercise simulates a leak from an ammonia tank car near N. 4th Street and Territorial Street. The public is...
HARRISBURG, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oregon Pets & Animals
Local
Oregon Lifestyle
City
Springfield, OR
Springfield, OR
Lifestyle
kqennewsradio.com

WOMAN JAILED FOR ALLEGED RECKLESS ENDANGERING

Roseburg Police jailed a woman for alleged reckless endangering following an incident on Thursday. The RPD report said at about 6:00 a.m. 30-year old Ashley Basgall allegedly shoved an empty shopping cart into the side of a moving bicyclist in the 1100 block of Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard. This reportedly knocked the rider off his bike and into the bike lane of the roadway, and damaged the bike’s derailleur.
ROSEBURG, OR
nbc16.com

City of Roseburg and ODOT begin Diamond Lake Boulevard design study

ROSEBURG, Ore. - The City of Roseburg is working with the state and a transportation consultant to develop a 3-and-a-half mile stretch of Diamond Lake Boulevard/OR 138E to reflect and support the development of that area of town as a residential area. According to the city, the plan follows on...
ROSEBURG, OR
mckenzieriverreflectionsnewspaper.com

Kidnap suspect took his life

WALTERVILLE: On June 6th at 4:18 p.m., the Springfield Police Department responded to a report that a male suspect had unsuccessfully attempted to abduct a child in the area of South 48th Street near Daisy Street in Springfield. The caller provided a description of the suspect's vehicle and the direction they were headed.
SPRINGFIELD, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
nbc16.com

Couple from Florence, Oregon, found safe

MISSOULA, Mont. — UPDATE : A couple from Florence, Oregon, who went missing Wednesday have been safely located in Idaho by law enforcement, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office. ------- The Lake County Sheriff's Office has reported a man and a woman from Florence, Oregon, went missing Wednesday.
FLORENCE, OR
kqennewsradio.com

TWO VEHICLE WRECK ON BUSY ROADWAY

No one was hurt in a two-vehicle wreck on a busy roadway on Thursday. A Roseburg Police report said at about 3:25 p.m. the driver of a pickup was attempting to turn left onto Diamond Lake Boulevard from Fulton Street, which the vehicle struck a mini-van which was traveling west on Diamond Lake.
ROSEBURG, OR
kqennewsradio.com

ROSEBURG WOMAN DETAINED FOR TRESPASSING

A Roseburg woman was detained for trespassing Tuesday afternoon after returning to a car lot she had been trespassed from just two weeks prior. The RPD report said the 69-year-old was located on the premise of Lithia on Northeast Stephens Street at 11:00 a.m. after being previously trespassed from the property.
ROSEBURG, OR
kezi.com

Eugene police arrest man, find drugs and guns

EUGENE, Ore. -- Eugene Police Department executed a search warrant yesterday, June 15 that led to an arrest and the seizure of large amounts of drugs and two guns. Eugene police say the Street Crimes Unit, SWAT, Special Investigations Unit, and drone team carried out a search warrant at a home on Ruskin Drive yesterday afternoon. Police said that the suspect, Raymond Martin Kennedy, 37, was spotted leaving the house and arrested without incident by EPD SWAT at the intersection of Highway 99 and Royal Avenue. After the arrest, police went back to the residence on Ruskin Drive and searched it.
EUGENE, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
beachconnection.net

Biplane Ride Near Florence a Joyful Thrill Ride Above Central Oregon Coast

(Florence, Oregon) – Up, up in the air, above the central Oregon coast, something yellow and blue is flying past the Heceta Head Lighthouse, around Sea Lion Caves, or maybe over the dunes or around Cape Perpetua. Look close and you'll notice it's an old biplane: World War I-era, open air, engine buzzing overhead with a distinctive sound and a touch of time travel. Did we just go back 100 years, like in 12 Monkeys? (Photos courtesy Tomeny Aereo)
FLORENCE, OR
oregoncapitalchronicle.com

625 new affordable homes headed to areas affected by 2020 Labor Day fires

Oregon counties devastated by the 2020 Labor Day fires will get 625 new affordable homes thanks to more than $73 million from the state Housing Stability Council. Those wildfires burned more than 1 million acres and destroyed more than 4,000 homes. More than 1,700 of those were manufactured homes, one of the few affordable options for families.
OREGON STATE
kqennewsradio.com

MAN JAILED, WOMAN CITED, FOLLOWING SERIES OF DISTURBANCES

A man was jailed Wednesday, and a woman was cited by Roseburg Police, following a series of alleged incidents. The RPD report said shortly after 2:30 p.m. officers contacted the pair in the 1200 block of Southeast Pine Street. An investigation revealed evidence of an assault that occurred in the last month, inside a moving vehicle and in the presence of a minor child. The 22-year old man was charged with fourth-degree assault. Bail was set at $6,250.
ROSEBURG, OR
beachconnection.net

Parade, Food Contests and Explosions for Central Oregon Coast: Florence's Fourth

(Florence, Oregon) – The skies and the streets of one central Oregon coast town will be lighting up with fun and frivolity for the Fourth of July, as Florence puts together its big display for the year. A collaboration between the Florence Area Chamber of Commerce, the City of Florence and the Port of Siuslaw – as well as other local groups – there will be a parade, pie eating contests, music and uproarious times throughout Historic Old Town Florence.
FLORENCE, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy