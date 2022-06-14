K9 officers show off their skills at Springfield K9 Competition Saturday

EUGENE, Ore. -- Eugene Police Department executed a search warrant yesterday, June 15 that led to an arrest and the seizure of large amounts of drugs and two guns. Eugene police say the Street Crimes Unit, SWAT, Special Investigations Unit, and drone team carried out a search warrant at a home on Ruskin Drive yesterday afternoon. Police said that the suspect, Raymond Martin Kennedy, 37, was spotted leaving the house and arrested without incident by EPD SWAT at the intersection of Highway 99 and Royal Avenue. After the arrest, police went back to the residence on Ruskin Drive and searched it.
