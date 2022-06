LIME CITY — Two suspects have been arrested in connection with the theft of more than $56,000 in jewelry from Kohl’s on U.S. 20 in Perrysburg Township on April 16. Brian O’Neal, Lima, and Tiffany Giddings, from Michigan and staying in Lima, are currently incarcerated at the Wood County jail on felony theft charges, said Det. Chris Klewer.

PERRYSBURG, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO