Hair Care

Meet the Gymwrap — the solution to saving your hairdo while working out

By Ebony Williams Atlanta Journal-Constitution
 3 days ago

Choosing between your physical health or your hair seems like a strange debate to some. Thanks to actress Nicole Ari Parker, having to pick between the two is old news.

In 2013 a study found that 40% of Black women don’t exercise because of their hair. This is just one more example of the many ways society places extra burdens on Black women’s hair.

“My husband was like, well, Babe, let’s go for a walk. Let’s go for a run on the beach.’ And I was consistently choosing my hair over my health. Then I thought, ‘there’s got to be a way to have both, right?” said Parker in an interview with Essence.

In the interview, Parker shares the inspiration for the Gymwrap, which she created in her kitchen. She found herself in a dilemma she was convinced she wasn’t facing alone.

“I started to really think on behalf of other Black women who wear different hairstyles. On some days I wear a braid, and other times I wear a twist out, and sometimes I get a silk wrap — it needs to work for every stage of our hair journey,” said Parker.

The Gymwrap provides maximum sweat absorption through its unique fabrics, while letting heat escape. This allows you to sweat without damaging your hair.

The Gymwrap is available in Walmart and Sally stores. Recently Parker celebrated a huge win by finalizing a deal with REI, a huge outdoor recreation retailer.

“Black women are dying more than any other group because we’re not active enough,” she said. “Ultimately, I want to make it easier to help us live longer, healthier lives.”

