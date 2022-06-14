ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tanya Burr is pregnant! YouTube star reveals she's expecting her first child with secret partner

By Rebecca Lawrence For Mailonline
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Tanya Burr has revealed she is pregnant with her first child.

The YouTuber, 33, shared the happy news on Instagram on Tuesday, posting a black and white snap of her blossoming bump that she and her mystery partner cradled.

The Twist actress captioned the image: 'We love you so much already little [peanut].'

Tanya did not disclose the father's identity after previously vowing to keep her partner's name secret because she felt like she 'overshared' during her rise to fame.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2p7RHt_0gAiA1FL00
Sweet: Tanya Burr has revealed she is pregnant with her first child. The YouTuber, 33, shared the happy news on Instagram on Tuesday, sharing a black and white snap of her bump

The vlogger went through a very public divorce in 2019 with fellow YouTuber Jim Chapman - who had earned a legion of fans with their joint videos.

While Tanya has shared subtle glimpses of her boyfriend on social media she has not shown his face or shared his name.

She told The Telegraph of her relationship last year: 'I’m very loved up. It’s very exciting.’

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uDT1Y_0gAiA1FL00
Secrets: Tanya (pictured in March) did not disclose the father's identity after previously vowing to keep her partner's name secret because she felt like she 'overshared' during her rise to fame

Yet she insisted that she would keep the romance private, noting: ‘I overshared at the beginning [of my online career] without realising the effect it would have, so I really reined it in.

‘I’ve been quite private for a few years now and my audience are used to it, so they don’t expect anything any more.’

In November 2020, Tanya spoke of her split from Jim for the first time, saying there was 'no drama' and she hoped to always be in his life.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04Lcyv_0gAiA1FL00
Under wraps: While Tanya has shared subtle glimpses of her boyfriend on social media she has not shown his face or shared his name

She said: 'I've been there, where I've seen someone saying, "Ooh, have you heard so-and-so and so-and-so have split?" and then thought, "Let me look that up," it's what people do.

'I'm not angry with anyone. People are just being people. It's hard and horrible. I'll never google myself again.

'All that matters is what Jim and I think, it's boring – he's still my best friend. We've been best friends for 12 years, people will want some drama from it. We're always going to be in each other's lives, hopefully.'

Tanya and Jim had been in a relationship since December 2006 after meeting at sixth form college in Norwich.

They got engaged in 2012 in New York, before tying the knot at Babington House, Somerset, in September 2015.

The former couple were last pictured together at The British Fashion Awards in 2018, before announcing their separation a year later.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IFbY3_0gAiA1FL00
Former flame: The vlogger went through a very public divorce in 2019 with fellow YouTuber Jim Chapman - who had earned a legion of fans with their joint videos

Tanya's baby news comes three months after ex-husband Jim married his fiancée Sarah Tarleton.

Sharing the surprise news with his followers on Instagram, the model and YouTuber revealed he tied the knot for the second time in a low-key ceremony at Santa Barbara Courthouse.

Jim, who welcomed his first child with Sarah in September, also shared he and Sarah decided to get legally married ahead of their wedding celebration in Spain, and they had the 'loveliest evening' marking the occasion with their loved ones.

Jim went public with Sarah in June 2019, three months after announcing his split from YouTuber Tanya Burr, 32, who he was with for 12 years, and married for three.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2td65O_0gAiA1FL00
Wedding bells! Tanya's baby news comes three months after ex-husband Jim married his fiancée Sarah Tarleton. The couple welcomed their first child in September 

Comments / 0

HollywoodLife

Rihanna: 1st Photos Of The Singer Out & About 6 Days After Giving Birth

Rihanna dressed down in an oversized sweatshirt and black sweatpants for her first outing since giving birth on May 13. In photos, seen below, Ri is seen heading into the back seat of a black SUV in Los Angeles on May 19, just six days after she welcomed her baby boy. She was spotted with a bodyguard in the pics, with her little one, as well as partner, A$AP Rocky, nowhere in sight.
LOS ANGELES, CA
PopCrush

Who Pays for ‘Real Housewives’ Cast Trips?

During nearly every season of The Real Housewives — of any city — the ladies embark on fabulous vacations. But who actually pays for those Real Housewives trips?. The destinations are usually exotic, and the cast members typically stay in ultra-luxurious homes or resorts stocked full of treats, alcohol and fancy goodies to ensure a good time.
TV & VIDEOS
HollywoodLife

Kendall Jenner Cracks Up As She Struggles To Walk Up Stairs To Wedding In Tight Dress: Video

Kourtney Kardashian’s wedding weekend in Italy was full of gorgeous outfits and behind-the-scenes videos and one video of Kendall Jenner, in particular, was hilarious. The 26-year-old looked stunning in a skintight satin floral gown with a slit in the back for the wedding day. Kendall’s sister Kylie posted a video taken from behind of Kendall walking up steep steps while hysterically laughing.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

RHOA: Here's What Happened After Shereé Whitfield Was Stood Up by Boyfriend Tyrone

Watch: RHOA Stood Up, Jersey Shore Side Pieces & 90 Day's Gym Jealousy. Shereé Whitfield's boyfriend wasn't just tardy for the party—he didn't show up at all. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star traveled two hours to meet Tyrone, her beau of several years, on the Bravo series' June 5 episode; however, he not only stood her up but also refused to take any of her calls after the fact. To add insult to injury, Shereé only made the trip after Tyrone told her he could no longer meet her in New York like they originally planned.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

