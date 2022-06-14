ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ABC presenter Tony Armstrong has meltdown on-air as Australia qualify for World Cup

By A. James
 3 days ago

Tony Armstrong had a jubilant meltdown watching Australia qualify for the World Cup on Tuesday morning.

The AFL player-turned ABC News Breakfast sports presenter was in Federation Square in Melbourne watching the nail-biting penalty shoot-out between the Socceroos and Peru as they battled to qualify for the 2022 World Cup.

Surrounded by fans, Tony calmly called the play live on air as Australian Awer Mabil moved in for his shot, only to roar with triumph as the kick ended in a goal.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1d27n7_0gAi9zg400
Tony Armstrong had a jubilant meltdown watching Australia qualify for the World Cup on Tuesday morning. Pictured in Federation Square in Melbourne

'Yes, woah,' Tony screamed at the top of his lungs.

Back in the News Breakfast studio, hosts Michael Rowland and Lisa Millar could be heard laughing along.

'Sorry, sorry, ah, I forgot I was on TV there,' Tony added.

Amid all the excitement, Tony lost his mum's scarf as he ran into the crowd, once the Socceroos were confirmed winners.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZusDZ_0gAi9zg400
Surrounded by fans, Tony calmly called the play live on air as Australian Awer Mabil moved in for his shot, only to roar with triumph as the kick ended in a goal 

The popular TV star yelled: 'How good is this?'

Sharing an Instagram story to his followers later, Tony told how he had recovered his mother's scarf.

He also apologised, posting the message, 'Might’ve lost the plot a bit this morning... Go the Socceroos.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2P5LMK_0gAi9zg400
Tony later apologised for his performance in an Instagram story (pictured) and did not miss the opportunity to do a little campaigning in support of his Gold Logie nomination

Tony also used his post to campaign for his Gold Logie nomination, posting a link and telling fans it would be 'cool' if they voted for him.

The star is up against Channel Seven regular Sonia Kruger, Today host Karl Stefanovic, Hard Quiz host Tom Gleeson, Home and Away's Ray Meagher, I'm a Celebrity's Julia Morris, MasterChef's Melissa Leong and Hamish Blake.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cTrhh_0gAi9zg400
Tony Armstrong is a frequent guest on The Project

