Fresh off his win at the RBC Canadian Open, Rory McIlroy is the favorite at sportsbooks across the states to win the U.S. Open this week in Brookline, Massachusetts. The world No. 3 golfer is currently the 10-1 favorite to win the big event, according to Caesars Sportsbook. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler isn't far behind him, being listed third at 12-1 odds. Justin Thomas, who came in third at the Canadian Open, rounds out the top three at 11-1.

BROOKLINE, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO