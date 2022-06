PHOENIX — Here's a breakdown of all the current closures and detours expected on Valley roads for the weekend of June 17. I-10 eastbound is closed between U.S. 60 and Loop 202 (San Tan 202) from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday for bridge and utility work on the I-10 Broadway Curve Project. The westbound U.S. 60 ramp to eastbound I-10 is closed. The eastbound I-10 on-ramp at Broadway Road is closed. Drivers can take U.S. 60 eastbound to southbound Loop 101 in the Tempe/Chandler areas and use westbound Loop 202 to reach I-10 beyond the closure.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 19 HOURS AGO