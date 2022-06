RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - If you ever wonder how the economy is doing, go to a pawn shop. When times are good, they see a lot of buyers, but when times are tight, it’s sellers. As we wait to see whether increased interest rates will help curve spending and bring down prices, the higher costs are taking a large bite out of budgets, prompting many around the area to explore a variety of ways to make ends meet.

