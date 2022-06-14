Capitol Police searching for “armed and dangerous” robbery suspects

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Capitol Police are working to find “armed and dangerous” suspects after a robbery in Jackson.

The Mississippi Department of Public Safety (DPS) released surveillance pictures of the vehicle that was used in an armed robbery near Fortification Street and Interstate 55.

Police said neighbors should lookout for the car in the Capitol Complex District. The vehicle has a Mississippi disabled tag.

Courtesy: Mississippi Department of Public Safety

Courtesy: Mississippi Department of Public Safety

Courtesy: Mississippi Department of Public Safety

Courtesy: Mississippi Department of Public Safety

Courtesy: Mississippi Department of Public Safety

Courtesy: Mississippi Department of Public Safety

Anyone with information about the suspects or the vehicle should contact 911.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.