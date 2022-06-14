Capitol Police searching for “armed and dangerous” robbery suspects
JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Capitol Police are working to find “armed and dangerous” suspects after a robbery in Jackson.
The Mississippi Department of Public Safety (DPS) released surveillance pictures of the vehicle that was used in an armed robbery near Fortification Street and Interstate 55.Natchez man facing felony child abuse charge
Police said neighbors should lookout for the car in the Capitol Complex District. The vehicle has a Mississippi disabled tag.
Anyone with information about the suspects or the vehicle should contact 911.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.
Comments / 1