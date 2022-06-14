ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Titusville, FL

Police: one injured, one in custody in Titusville shooting

By Matt Reeser, WFTV.com
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DSIHR_0gAi7oiN00

TITUSVILLE, Fla. — One person was injured in a shooting in Titusville on Tuesday afternoon.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

Police were called to the area of Prairie Lane and Zephyr Lane for a reported shooting just after 2 p.m.

See map of location below:

When officers arrived on the scene inside the Palmetto Ridge Estates neighborhood, they found that one person had been shot.

The victim, an adult male, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police said they did have a juvenile suspect in custody and that the investigation was ongoing.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

Related
fox35orlando.com

Deputies investigating shooting at Florida IHOP restaurant

LAKE MARY, Fla. - Deputies with the Volusia County Sheriff's Office are investigating following a shooting at an IHOP restaurant in DeBary. Investigators arrived at the restaurant, located at 320 Dirksen Drive, in response to a call of a shooting that happened just before 6:30 p.m. No suspect is in custody at this time.
DEBARY, FL
click orlando

Deland man shot in the leg, arrested after confronting woman, police say

DeLand, Fla. – A 30-year-old man was shot in the leg and arrested Monday following a confrontation with a woman outside a waffle business, according to the DeLand Police Department. Britten Polk, 30, confronted a woman outside of C’s Waffles at 413 S. Woodland Blvd. due to rumors about...
DELAND, FL
click orlando

Elderly couple found dead in ditch near Rockledge identified

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday identified the elderly couple who were found dead in a ditch in an unincorporated part of Rockledge after they were reported missing by a family member. David Horn, 89, and Martha Horn, 84, were both found dead...
ROCKLEDGE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Titusville, FL
Titusville, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Violent Crime#Tpd#Cox Media Group
fox35orlando.com

'Juvenile suspect' in custody after man shot in Titusville

LAKE MARY, Fla. - Titusville police officers say a "juvenile suspect" is in custody following a shooting that sent a man to the hospital with serious injuries on Tuesday. Officers responded to reports of a shooting around 2 p.m. at a residence on Prairie Lane. When they arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. His identity and details about the extent of his injuries were not immediately released. The investigation is ongoing and officials said they expect to release more details in the coming days.
TITUSVILLE, FL
click orlando

Man indicted in deaths of 2, including 16-year-old boy, near Sanford playground

SANFORD, Fla. – The man accused of killing two people, including a 16-year-old boy, near a Sanford playground in April was indicted on charges stemming from the shooting. Ernst Baptiste was indicted on charges of first-degree murder, second-degree murder, robbery with a firearm, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of more than 20 grams of cannabis, unlawful use of two-way communication device and resisting an officer without violence.
SANFORD, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
click orlando

Senior man, woman killed in Osceola County crash, troopers say

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A senior man and woman, both from Fort Pierce, died in an Osceola County crash Wednesday morning, the Florida Highway Patrol said. According to troopers, the wreck occurred shortly before 9:30 a.m. at State Road 60 and Peavine Road. [TRENDING: WATCH: Florida woman records giant...
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Car crashes into Italian deli in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. – A car crashed into an Italian deli early Thursday in Orlando. The car slammed into Stasio’s Italian Deli & Market on East Robinson Street at North Bumby Avenue. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. It’s not known if anyone was injured or if the building...
ORLANDO, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
96K+
Followers
108K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy