Police: one injured, one in custody in Titusville shooting

TITUSVILLE, Fla. — One person was injured in a shooting in Titusville on Tuesday afternoon.

Police were called to the area of Prairie Lane and Zephyr Lane for a reported shooting just after 2 p.m.

When officers arrived on the scene inside the Palmetto Ridge Estates neighborhood, they found that one person had been shot.

The victim, an adult male, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police said they did have a juvenile suspect in custody and that the investigation was ongoing.

