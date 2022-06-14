ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Heritage Green And Orange Appear On The Nike Blue Ribbon SB

Cover picture for the articleA curious recollection of Nike’s past, the Nike SB Blue Ribbon – aka the Nike BRSB – bridges the gap between skateboarding and the brand’s historic Cortez running shoe. Featuring all the...

sneakernews.com

The Nike Air Force 1 “Los Angeles” Is Covered With A Wide Assortment Of Patches

The Nike Air Force 1‘s 40th Birthday has produced a number of exciting releases, from a three-part partnership with Stussy to a luxury makeover by none other than Louis Vuitton. Even the GRs bring a certain energy, as they’re oftentimes just as unique as their collaborative counterparts. This upcoming pair, which pays homage to the City of Angels, is but further proof of this, incorporating both a series of patches and a colorway that’s somewhat Dodgers-friendly.
LOS ANGELES, CA
hypebeast.com

Rumors of a Nike SB x Air Jordan 4 Release Surface

According to reports, rumors have now surfaced that SB and Jordan Brand are readying a release next year. Although no images have surfaced just yet, a Nike SB x Air Jordan 4 collaboration is now expected for 2023. Renders via Nice Kicks predict black upper bases and that “NIKE SB” logos could appear on the heels of the shoe.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Nike Zooms In On The Swoosh On This Air Max Plus

Nike continues its unrelenting streak of Air Max Plus releases, keeping to the original shape but adding some creative twists to give the silhouette new life. This upcoming release captures a perfect summer season look, with an all white construction and mesh upper with touches of blue and yellow, but there’s a clear chance made to this TUNED Air classic.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Detailed Look At The Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 Mid “Pine Green”

Despite passing away in November 2021, Virgil Abloh continues being present in the sneaker space. In addition to driving countless sales on the after-market thanks to his Off-White sneaker collaborations, the late Illinois-native is further expanding NIKE, Inc.’s design language. Recently, a green-colored Air Force 1 Mid appeared with...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
sneakernews.com

The “Reverse Goldenrod” Colorway Reappears By Way Of This Unreleased Nike Dunk High

Nike is not shy about their love for the “Goldenrod” colorway, as they’ve brought it back many a time in the past few years: first on the Dunk High, then the Dunk Low, and more recently on the Dunk High Rebel. And thanks to Nike SB, even a “Reverse” version hit the shelves, a pair that seems to have inspired this newly-revealed, unreleased sample.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Russell Wilson Can’t Rush Ciara From Admiring Her Tiger Stripe Bodycon Dress & Strappy Sandals

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. No one’s going to get in Ciara’s way when it comes to a fashionable selfie — that includes her husband, Russell Wilson. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) “When he rushing you…But you know tha shot worth it. #GetThaShotByAllMeans,” the singer captioned an Instagram post today, noting that her NFL star husband was in a hurry.  The style icon wore a multi-colored tiger-print bodycon dress with cutouts in...
NFL
sneakernews.com

The Air Jordan 13 “French Blue” Is Slated To Release On August 20th

New iterations of the Air Jordan 13 are few and far between. But this year, Jordan Brand is giving the silhouette some extra attention, as they’ve since released both the “Del Sol” as well as the “Brave Blue.” There are a couple upcomers on the calendar as well, including but not limited to the “French Blue” that’s slated for an August 20th arrival.
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Cardi B and Reebok Reveal First Installation of the "Let Me Be...Enchanted" Collection

Since signing with the Reebok team in 2018, Cardi B has presented several collections in collaboration with the brand. Following up her recent “Let Me Be…In My World Nighttime” line is the “Let Me Be…Enchanted” collection. This time around, the theme emphasizes her over-the-top style and captivating energy with a new range of footwear and apparel.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Three Sold-Out Adidas Yeezy Slides Are Reportedly Restocking Soon

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. It appears that three sold-out iterations of the acclaimed Adidas Yeezy Slides are making their way back to stores soon. The Yeezy insider @Yeezyinfluence shared images of Kanye West’s popular Yeezy Slides in the tonal “Bone,” “Onyx,” and Resin” colorways. According to the account, all three styles will launch in July. The Adidas Yeezy Slide “Bone” debuted in December 2019 and was one of the first iterations of the slide to release. The style...
RETAIL
POPSUGAR

These $17 Walmart Sandals Are a Dupe For a Much More Expensive Version

Without mentioning a particular shoe brand, I think it's safe to say we're all familiar with a certain sandal *hint hint* featuring a contoured cork footbed. In all honesty, I was never big into the trend until recently, when I spotted a similar style for under-$20 at Walmart. Enter, the double-buckle Time and Tru Platform Footbed Sandals ($17), with almost exclusively five-star reviews. Curious to see if I'd be into them, I thought, "what the heck," and added the tan colorblock design to my virtual shopping cart. My honest thoughts, ahead.
SHOPPING
sneakernews.com

The Nike Air Max Plus “Tuned Max” Borrows An Original Colorway

The Nike Air Max Plus is no stranger to unabashedly borrowing colorways from fellow Air Max classics, but this latest release doesn’t need to reach that far to make the connection. Inspired by the original “Celery” colorway of the Air Tuned Max, this upcoming Air Max Plus deftly adapts one of the most recognizable sneaker colorways of the late 1990s.
APPAREL
Footwear News

Katie Holmes Wears Menswear-Inspired Outfit With Summer-Worthy Tote and Retro Sneakers in NYC

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Katie Holmes proved her penchant for effortlessly eclectic style while in New York City this week. The “Dawson’s Creek” star was spotted strolling in Manhattan on Tuesday afternoon, wearing black jeans with an oversized white button-down shirt. The wardrobe staple featured an oversized fit and was covered in thin pink pinstripes; naturally, Holmes made it her own by tucking it asymmetrically into her waistband and unbuttoning the cuffs. The effortless duo was finished...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
sneakernews.com

Official Images Of The Air Jordan 9 “Particle Grey”

First rumored in early December 2021, the Air Jordan 9 “Particle Grey” is finally set to release on June 20th. Unauthorized mockups of the pair depicted the ninth signature model in the Air Jordan series with textured light grey panels around the upper’s base and spine, while panels underneath reveled in a contrasting “Black” hue. The boldest hue of the bunch (“University Red”) landed at the top of the tongue and globe logo at the heel, which is also the case on the retail version of the shoe. Underfoot, sole units keep things simple in “White/Black,” not detracting from the titular “Particle Grey” hue.
APPAREL
hotnewhiphop.com

Air Jordan 4 "Seafoam" Coming Next Year: First Look

In 1989, the Air Jordan 4 was released to the world and from then on, a star was born. This is a shoe that continues to get a lot of love from sneakerheads and every year, it also gets a ton of new colorways. Jumpman is very much aware of how good this shoe is and there is no doubt that it is a sneaker that lends itself well to unique colorways.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

This Nike Air Max 90 Features Transparent Heel Tabs And Various Graphic Hits

The Nike Air Max 90 has been rather tame with its latest colorways, rarely ever delving beyond the norm. But here, as the shoe celebrates its debut year, the brand is incorporating new graphics and transparent heel tabs. Due to the see-through finish, the heel tab’s usual details are more...
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Where To Buy The CLOT x Air Jordan 5 Low

First seen in late October 2021, the CLOT x Air Jordan 5 Low is finally set to (re)release on Friday, May 20th. Inspired by the Far East, Edison Chen’s latest Jumpman-branded collaboration indulges in a clean “Black,” “Classic Jade” and “Fire Red” color palette. Textured uppers mostly boasts in a pitch-dark tone that allows for any and all contrasting hues and details to revel that much more in the spotlight. CLOT’s logo makes its way across the retro (and its packaging), while a number of heritage-driven touches land throughout the low-top Jordan 5‘s upper and sole unit.
SHOPPING
sneakernews.com

The Nike Zoom Flight 95 Joins The Mighty Swooshers Team

The already formidable Mighty Swooshers team is adding its newest member, and it might the most fitting one to date. The Nike Zoom Flight 95 is joining this exclusive squad of warriors, bringing with it a design congruent with the intergalactic nature of the organization based on the “bug eye” pods on the midsole.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
sneakernews.com

The Air Jordan 5 “University Blue” Expected For March 4th, 2023 Release

Ever since the release of the Air Jordan 1 “University Blue,” sneaker culture has been trapped in an inescapable chokehold, as the UNC signature subsequently became one of the Nike umbrella’s most desirable pantones. Even after two years, the color still holds quite a bit of influence, and it’ll continue to do so as it appears on this 2023 bound Air Jordan 5.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Air Jordan 5 “Aqua” Set For January 21st, 2023 Release

As 2022’s second-half gets underway, handfuls of Air Jordan releases for 2023 have begun joining the rumor mill. Recently, a mock-up of an Air Jordan 5 “Aqua” appeared across social media channels, suggesting that NIKE, Inc. is revisiting the mid-1990s color palette next year. Predominantly clad in “Black,” the upcoming retro is expected to include eye-catching blue and yellow accents at the lace toggles, Jumpman branding and tongue’s underside, as well as the shark teeth-reminiscent details at the midsole. Semi-translucent traction underfoot is also rumored to indulge in the vibrant color combination, which draws inspiration from the Air Jordan 8  “Aqua” that debuted in 1993 and celebrates its 30th anniversary in 2023. NIKE, Inc.’s retail version of the AJ 5 may not exactly resemble the initial mock-up included ahead, but it’s likely to include a similar arrangement as Michael Jordan’s eponymous label has been known for being self-referential while still maintaining a touch of novelty for the modern era.
APPAREL

