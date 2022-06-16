ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kids

A Summer Job: Good for the Teenage Soul and Wallet

By Tommy Tindall
SFGate
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis article was first published on NerdWallet.com. The investing information provided on this page is for educational purposes only. NerdWallet does not offer advisory or brokerage services, nor does it recommend or advise investors to buy or sell particular stocks, securities or other investments. It’s been a rough couple...

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

Related
GOBankingRates

SNAP Schedule 2022: May Payments

May is almost here, and millions of households are looking forward to their next SNAP payments. See: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food StampsFind: SNAP 2022 -- Is My State Giving Out Extra Money...
AGRICULTURE
Gillian Sisley

Mother Begs Daughter to Not Have Another Baby

Is there such a thing as having too many children?. In general, a pregnancy announcement is happy news that most people celebrate. However, for some families, it can be a very contentious issue depending on a lot of different factors.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
The Independent

Daughter reunites dying father with long-lost dad days before his death

An Oklahoma woman granted her father his dying wish by reuniting him with his biological father just days before he passed away.Brandi Guicciardini, 33, reunited the pair on 7 May after nearly 60 years apart.She tracked down her paternal grandfather after submitting her father’s pre-adoption birth certificate and ancestry test. Guicciardini said she still speaks to her 81-year-old grandfather everyday and her family are planning on visiting him at Christmas to spread her father’s ashes together.“The one thing my father always wanted to know was who his biological parents were,” Guicciardini, from Oklahoma City, told Zenger News. She explained her...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Slate

My Parents Bought Me a House. I Want to Charge My Boyfriend to Live With Me Anyway.

Pay Dirt is Slate’s money advice column. Have a question? Send it to Athena and Elizabeth here. (It’s anonymous!) I’m a woman in a serious relationship with a man—he’s from a wealthy family and makes good money in tech. I’m from a middle-class family and am a freelance creative, and though I get by and have some professional things that could move my career in a good direction in the next few years (finishing a degree, book deal), COVID hasn’t been kind to my income the past couple of years. My boyfriend owns a big house in a trendy (i.e. expensive-to-rent) area and has a mortgage. My parents recently bought me a small house in a less trendy but nice, up-and-coming area. This was my inheritance share so I won’t get anything else major in their will, and I spent a lot of my savings on refurbishing the house, but I have no mortgage. My parents have always felt very strongly that I should always own my house solo as financial security, particularly given that my career and income aren’t always predictable, which I agree with.
RELATIONSHIPS
Boomer Magazine

Should I Intervene in My Adult Daughter’s Problem?

When she suspects that her adult daughter may once again be experiencing an eating disorder, this mom wonders if she should intervene in her adult daughter’s problem. See what advice columnist Amy Dickinson has to say in this edition of “Ask Amy.”. Dear Amy:. My daughter is 33,...
KIDS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Los Angeles Area#Soul
SFGate

Non-Binary Teen’s Struggles Drive a Universal Tale

Hailing from India by way of Brooklyn, filmmaker Urvashi Pathania had to learn to get comfortable with uncomfortable conversations — starting at home. As a child immigrant, Pathania had to adapt to a new culture and new ways of existing that didn’t quite mesh with her parents’ upbringing.
BROOKLYN, NY
SFGate

Church shooting survivor: Gunman 'disengaged,' sat alone

The 70-year-old suspected gunman in a shooting that killed three people at an Alabama church sat by himself drinking liquor, rejecting offers to join the others gathered at the potluck dinner, before gunfire shattered the peace of the evening, a survivor recalled. “It felt like he was disengaged,” Susan Sallin,...
VESTAVIA HILLS, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
The Guardian

How finding balance helped a father support his troubled daughter

In a world fraught with unpredictability we are all seeing an increase in reported mental illness. For those of us working on the mental health frontline, we are also noticing more people who may not have a mental illness but are feeling distressed and grappling with difficult life challenges. When the person who is distressed is a loved one, figuring out how to help them can be a struggle. It can also take a toll on our wellbeing.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
SFGate

She was ambushed by searing leg pain that struck without warning

In the hours before her life was upended, Megan Freedman had attended a memorable business dinner surrounded by cherished colleagues at a trendy restaurant in Santa Monica, Calif., overlooking the Pacific Ocean. "We'd had the most fun," recalled Freedman, the owner of a New York City fashion showroom who was...
SANTA MONICA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy