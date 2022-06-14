ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daytona Beach, FL

Biopic on the life of B-CU founder Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune in development

By WFTV.com News Staff
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 3 days ago
Mary McLeod Bethune

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A media production company has announced plans to develop a biographical film on the life of Bethune-Cookman University founder Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune.

Born in 1875, Bethune is regarded as one of America’s most influential civil rights pioneers.

According to the developers, A Dollar Fifty Productions, the story will cover Bethune’s life from her rejection as a missionary in Africa due to racism to her time opening schools for black children in Daytona Beach.

“Mary McLeod Bethune was a visionary activist and educator who accomplished many things to better American society during a period of racism and segregation,’ film Producer Redelia Shaw said. “This story demonstrates how she used her hands, heart, and head to establish a legacy despite oppression.”

Video: Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune statue unveiled in Daytona Beach before move to U.S. Capitol An 11-foot marble statue of educator, activist and entrepreneur Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune was unveiled in Daytona Beach on Monday. (Mike Springer, WFTV.com)

Shaw has more than 15 years of producing experience including projects for Fox, Showtime, ABC, and PBS.

Filming for the project will take place in Georgia and is expected to begin in the first quarter of 2023.

©2022 Cox Media Group

