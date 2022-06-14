ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. to sell up to 45 mln bbls oil from reserve as part of historic release

By Reuters
 3 days ago
WASHINGTON, June 14 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Energy on Tuesday said it was selling up to 45 million barrels of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve as part of the Biden administration's previously announced,largest-ever release from the stockpile.

Deliveries of crude from the SPR sale would take place from Aug. 16 through Sept. 30, the Energy Department said.

The Biden administration said in late March it would release a record 1 million barrels of oil per day of oil for six months from the SPR, held in a series hollowed-out salt caverns on the coasts of Louisiana and Texas.

The release was meant to help control oil prices that spiked after Russia, one of the world's top petroleum producers, invaded Ukraine and as the West imposes sanctions on Moscow.

Prices for global benchmark Brent crude have marched higher since the March 31 announcement to trade above $120 a barrel. The rise has come as few global oil producers have spare capacity while consumers emerging from the pandemic drive fuel demand.

Biden administration officials have said the oil price could be higher if the SPR had not been tapped. But the release has also driven the level of the reserve to the lowest point since 1987, adding to worries about tight global oil markets despite the United States having more in the stockpile than required under international agreements.

Oil contracts from a previous SPR sale announced on May 24 were awarded to nine companies, including Valero (VLO.N), Exxon Mobil (XOM.N) and Marathon Petroleum (MPC.N), the Energy Department said.

Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Ottawa and Timothy Gardner in Washington; Editing by Caitlin Webber in Washington and Marguerita Choy

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

dougspost
3d ago

notice how there is no mention of the price it will be sold to the big oil companies? Trump had the tanks in the US full and at a lower cost and we were oil independent. Democratic voters sure picked a winner this time! 😳

Jerry Bender
3d ago

and what happens when there is a national emergency and we need the oil. I think this is part of the socialist democratic party agenda

Rob McCormick
3d ago

It's called a STRATEGIC RESERVE for a reason. Biden needs impeached as soon as Republicans take back the house and senate 🙄. He is purposely destroying everything he can before they can stop him.

