ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Julie Andrews at AFI honor: 'I've been the most lucky lady'

By MIKE CIDONI LENNOX
SFGate
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES (AP) — Julie Andrews was honored by the American Film Institute last week for a Hollywood career that couldn’t have started more supercalifragilisticexpialidocious-ly — with an Oscar-winning performance in a film that would become an instant classic: “Mary Poppins.”. Before the AFI Life...

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox News

‘Sound of Music’ stars, who played von Trapp children, reunite to honor Julie Andrews at AFI’s tribute

The hills were alive with the sound of music from the von Trapp children again. On Thursday, Julie Andrews received the AFI Life Achievement Award at a Gala Tribute in Los Angeles. To mark the special occasion, the former child stars who played the von Trapp children in the 1965 musical "The Sound of Music" came together to celebrate the star’s decades-long career.
LOS ANGELES, CA
DoYouRemember?

Why Are Meg Ryan and Kelly McGillis Not In ‘Top Gun: Maverick’?

The Top Gun: Maverick director has explained why certain characters were no longer included in the new movie as opposed to the first movie. Director Joseph Kosinski stated that it was an intentional act to leave out the characters of Meg Ryan and Kelly McGillis who were part of the first movie making them the only two characters who took part in the first but were not included in the sequel.
MOVIES
Popculture

Jennifer Hudson Makes History at 2022 Tony Awards by Becoming Latest EGOT Winner

Jennifer Hudson has had quite a prolific career. After losing American Idol in Season 3, she went on to star in her Oscar-winning role as Effie White in the 2006 musical drama Dreamgirls. From there, she released her self-titled debut album which she earned two Grammy awards for. She topped that off with an Emmy award for producing Baby Yaga, making her one award short of the coveted E.G.O.T. – which is the lingo that refers to individuals who have won an Emmy, a Grammy, an Oscar, and a Tony over the course of their careers in entertainment. All Hudson was missing was the Tony award, but on June 12, she made history as the latest entertainer to be part of the short list of E.G.O.T. recipients. Hudson is only the second Black woman in history to achieve such a feat.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
City
Hollywood, CA
The Independent

Julie Andrews serenaded by Sound of Music’s Von Trapp children in heartwarming surprise performance

Julie Andrews has received a heartwarming surprise from the surviving Von Trapp children cast members who featured alongside her in 1965 movie classic The Sound of Music.The legendary actor portrayed a governess who restores the love of music within the Von Trapp family in the film.During Andrews’ AFI Life Achievement Award presentation at Hollywood’s Dolby Theatre – which honours an individual for their lifetime career in films and TV – on Thursday (9 June), the actor was serenaded with a rendition of “Do-Re-Mi”.Opening the ceremony, the presenter began with a quote from the movie: “Let’s start at the very beginning,...
MUSIC
Daily Mail

All grown up! Ariana Richards, 42, who was 13 when she starred in 1993's Jurassic Park, is glamorous at Jurassic World: Dominion premiere... after quitting Hollywood in 2013 to become a painter

She played the curious and computer savvy child Lex in the 1993 movie Jurassic Park, which was the first flick from the famed film franchise. And on Monday evening Ariana Richards proved she is all grown up as she appeared on the carpet at the Jurassic World: Dominion premiere at the Chinese Theater in Hollywood that also saw Laura Dern, Chris Pratt and Jeff Goldblum attend.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Henry Mancini
Person
Bo Derek
Person
Blake Edwards
Person
Julie Andrews
Person
Hector Elizondo
Person
Carol Burnett
Person
Steve Carell
Person
Walt Disney
Person
Pharrell Williams
The Independent

Tony Awards: Jennifer Hudson earns EGOT status after award win for A Strange Loop

Jennifer Hudson has achieved EGOT status after winning a Tony award for A Strange Loop on Sunday (12 June).EGOT is an acronym for the Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony Awards. It is the designation given to people who have won all four of those awards.Hudson is the second black woman in history to ever receive this status. The first was Whoopi Goldberg.The 40-year-old actor served as a producer for A Strange Loop, which won best musical at the 75th annual ceremony held in New York.Only 16 people have attained EGOT status in the past. The list includes celebrities such...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

How ‘Music Man’ Choreographer Helped Hugh Jackman Perfect His Moves for Broadway Revival

Click here to read the full article. Not even the pandemic was going to stop “Music Man” Tony Award nominee Hugh Jackman from mastering the tap and dance routine for the show’s Broadway revival. Jackman kept training with choreographer Warren Carlyle as the health crisis delayed the musical’s opening from fall 2020 to May 2021 to its eventual bow in February. Carlyle, who first worked with the star on the 1998 stage production of “Oklahoma!,” received a Tony nomination for his “Music Man” choreography, which took three years to fine-tune. In a musical filled with show-stopping moments, one standout is “76 Trombones.”...
THEATER & DANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tnt#The Associated Press#P L Travers#Rodgers
Popculture

Val Kilmer's Daughter Recounts Filming of 'Extraordinary' 'Top Gun: Maverick' Scene

Top Gun: Maverick features Tom Cruise returning to the role that made him a superstar 36 years ago, but it also includes a heartbreaking scene with Val Kilmer. The Heat star has a small cameo as Tom "Iceman Kazansky, who reunites with Cruise's Pete "Maverick" Mitchell. Kilmer's daughter, actress Mercedes Kilmer, told Page Six it was "extraordinary" to see the scene being filmed.
MOVIES
Variety

Jennifer Lopez’s Heartbreaking Oscar Snub Brings Truth to Glossy Netflix Doc

Click here to read the full article. Jennifer Lopez has always been obsessed with authenticity. It’s there in her music, like the 2014 single “Same Girl,” the radio sensation “I’m Real” with Ja Rule and her signature bop “Jenny From the Block.” In the latter, a girl from the Bronx makes the solemn promise: “No matter where I go, I know where I came from.” It’s also been doled out in her film roles, many of them rags-to-riches fairytales that emphasize both her street smarts and supreme glamour, like “Maid in Manhattan,” “Second Act” and, most recently, “Marry Me.” So the prospect...
CELEBRITIES
UPI News

Val Kilmer 'overwhelmed' by positive response to 'Top Gun' sequel

May 21 (UPI) -- Val Kilmer wrote on Instagram that he is happy with the response to Top Gun: Maverick, the long-awaited sequel to his 1986 classic, Top Gun. "I'm overwhelmed to see the love and appreciation for Top Gun. I'm feeling very blessed. ⁣Much Love, ⁣<3 VK," Kilmer, who appears as Iceman in a cameo, posted Friday.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Outsider.com

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Star Lewis Pullman Is the Son of a Hollywood Legend

“Top Gun: Maverick” continues to soar to new heights more than a week following its Memorial Day Weekend premiere. And while the nostalgia for the 1986 original combined with a captivating plot and explosive, adrenaline-pumping aerial shots have surely driven audiences to theaters, the film also boasts an impressive cast. At the forefront is Tom Cruise, paired with an appearance from “Top Gun” original star Val Kilmer. Other noteworthy features include Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, and Jon Hamm. However, “Top Gun: Maverick” star Lewis Pullman is the son of a Hollywood legend himself. That’s “A League of Their Own” actor Bill Pullman.
MOVIES
TVLine

Lincoln Lawyer Renewed for Season 2

Click here to read the full article. Netflix has reached a verdict in the case of Lincoln Lawyer renewal vs. cancellation. The streamer on Tuesday officially commissioned a second season of David E. Kelley’s take on novelist Michael Connelly’s legal protagonist. The 10-episode first season, which was released on May 13, was based on the second book in Connelly’s Lincoln Lawyer series, The Brass Verdict. The Lincoln Lawyer very recently made its debut on Nielsen’s U.S. ranking of streaming originals (for the week of May 9), landing at No. 2 with 884 million total minutes viewed across its 10-episode season. Nielsen notes that the drama’s performance...
TV & VIDEOS
thedigitalfix.com

The best Clint Eastwood movies – from Dirty Harry to Gran Torino

What are the best Clint Eastwood movies? A true legend of Hollywood, Clint Eastwood has been a household name and known for quality filmmaking since the ‘70s. He’s one of those actors that, when you tell relatives you want to do anything involving films, they’ll respond, “Like that Eastwood guy? He makes the best movies!”
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy