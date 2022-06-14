ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Julie Andrews at AFI honor: ‘I’ve been the most lucky lady’

By MIKE CIDONI LENNOX
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PUYma_0gAi6QW200
1 of 16

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Julie Andrews was honored by the American Film Institute last week for a Hollywood career that couldn’t have started more supercalifragilisticexpialidocious-ly — with an Oscar-winning performance in a film that would become an instant classic: “Mary Poppins.”

Before the AFI Life Achievement ceremony, which airs Thursday night at 8 p.m. Eastern on TNT, the 86-year-old Andrews recalled landing her first major movie gig.

“Walt Disney gave me my first big chance and I learned so much on that film. It was a wonderful film to learn the craft of moviemaking on because there were so many special effects, so much waiting around, so many complicated things to do because it was animated as well,” Andrews told The Associated Press.” It was a wonderful learning film to start my career with.”

A musical adaptation inspired by the beloved P.L. Travers children’s novels about a magical nanny, it first hit theaters in late August 1964. Quickly, “Mary Poppins” was a commercial and critical smash, becoming the year’s highest-grossing film released in North America . It earned 13 Oscar nominations including best picture, and won in five categories, including best actress for Andrews.

Just six months after “Poppins” hit big screens, along came what would be not only Andrews’ biggest hit — but one of the all-time box-office successes: the adaptation of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s stage smash “The Sound of Music.” Andrews played the real-life Maria von Trapp, the nun-turned-schoolteacher-turned-stepmother and matriarch of the Trapp Family Singers.

Originally released in early March 1965, the film would stay in cinemas for more than four years. And while the critics weren’t nearly as kind to it as they were to “Poppins,” the academy again showed its love, with 10 nominations and five wins. There was no statuette for Andrews, but winning best picture was a great consolation.

On both the arrivals line and at the ceremony, Andrews spoke of “Sound of Music,” but only in general terms. “I’ve been the most lucky lady, because happening to be in the right place at the right time and having the wonderful directors and people that I’ve worked with and just learning my craft and learning what it’s all about. I never expected it to be like that.”

Fortunately, the celebrity guests inside the AFI tribute made it clear that “The Sound of Music” and Andrews are among their favorite things.

Viewers will discover recording artist Gwen Stefani says she idolized Andrews since childhood, after seeing “The Sound of Music” at the cinema with her parents. Decades later, Stefani was in a studio writing with Pharrell Williams, in a session that eventually resulted in Stefani’s 2006 hit “Wind it Up.” The tune ended up incorporating elements of a key “Sound of Music” song, “The Lonely Goatherd,” which didn’t thrill Williams.

“Obviously, I had to fight with Pharrell to get that in there,” Stefani recalled. “And it was a big fantasy of mine to be able to have that incredible sample in my song — it made the song. And it’s a dream come true. So, I’ve always been way too nervous to meet my idol. But tonight’s the night and I’m ready. I am beyond honored. I can’t believe this is happening.”

The special includes guests representing chapters of Andrews’ careers through the decades, including longtime friend and TV partner Carol Burnett, whose 1971 “Julie and Carol at Lincoln Center” won them Emmys; actor Hector Elizondo, her co-star in the two “Princess Diaries” films (2001, 2004); Steve Carell, who worked with Andrews on the upcoming animated “Minions: The Rise of Gru,” and Bo Derek who portrayed the titular perfect “10” in the 1979 comedy written and directed by Andrews’ late husband and frequent collaborator Blake Edwards. He and Andrews were married for 41 years, until his death in 2010.

“When Julie talks about her decades with Blake, of the love they had for each other, you can tell that’s not acting, that’s real, that’s authentic, and it’s very, very rare,” Derek said.

Including “10,” Edwards directed Andrews in eight films, also including the 1982 musical “Victor/Victoria,” earning seven Oscar nominations, including one for Andrews, with a win for the music by Henry Mancini and Leslie Bricusse.

While accepting her AFI Award, Andrews thanked everyone from her directors to a studio security guard for her success. “And I really honestly mean that, she said, adding, “My husband Blake...” Andrews paused for moment. “I mean... thank you.”

As for Andrews’ professional legacy?

In addition the AFI’s turf of film and TV, there are award-winning recordings, books, Broadway and West End appearances.

“I just hope I gave a little pleasure,” she told The Associated Press. “That’s the only legacy I would be happy about. That’s what it’s all about. It’s the giving. And I just hope that, you know, they had a good time.”

___

Follow Mike Cidoni Lennox on Twitter at twitter.com/CidoniLennox

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

‘Sound of Music’ stars, who played von Trapp children, reunite to honor Julie Andrews at AFI’s tribute

The hills were alive with the sound of music from the von Trapp children again. On Thursday, Julie Andrews received the AFI Life Achievement Award at a Gala Tribute in Los Angeles. To mark the special occasion, the former child stars who played the von Trapp children in the 1965 musical "The Sound of Music" came together to celebrate the star’s decades-long career.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IndieWire

Even Julie Andrews Still Doesn’t Know What Her ‘Aquaman’ Character Was

Click here to read the full article. First, there was Gwyneth Paltrow’s “Spider-Man: Homecoming” MCU amnesia. Now, DC has Julie Andrews treading water over her “Aquaman” character. The Oscar winner lent her voice to an underwater sea creature that speaks telepathically with the titular superhero, played by Jason Momoa, in the 2018 film directed by James Wan. The “Mary Poppins” star was an immediate scene-stealer, if only she knew what scene that was. “Apart from ‘Despicable Me’ and ‘Bridgerton,’ and, umm … [laughs] I’m not going to mention ‘Aquaman,’ where I play some kind of a sea serpent or something,” Andrews told...
MOVIES
Popculture

Carol Burnett Returning to TV

Carol Burnett is making her return to television. The living legend will star in the upcoming Apple TV+ comedy series Mrs. American Pie, which already stars Saturday Night Live alum, Kristen Wiig. Laura Dern developed the series and serves as executive producer with her producing partner Jayme Lemons. Mrs. American...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Henry Mancini
Person
Bo Derek
Person
Blake Edwards
Person
Julie Andrews
Person
Hector Elizondo
Person
Carol Burnett
Person
Steve Carell
Person
Gwen Stefani
Person
Walt Disney
Person
Pharrell Williams
The Independent

Julie Andrews serenaded by Sound of Music’s Von Trapp children in heartwarming surprise performance

Julie Andrews has received a heartwarming surprise from the surviving Von Trapp children cast members who featured alongside her in 1965 movie classic The Sound of Music.The legendary actor portrayed a governess who restores the love of music within the Von Trapp family in the film.During Andrews’ AFI Life Achievement Award presentation at Hollywood’s Dolby Theatre – which honours an individual for their lifetime career in films and TV – on Thursday (9 June), the actor was serenaded with a rendition of “Do-Re-Mi”.Opening the ceremony, the presenter began with a quote from the movie: “Let’s start at the very beginning,...
MUSIC
TVLine

Philip Baker Hall Dead at 90; Many TV Roles Included The Loop, Seinfeld

Click here to read the full article. Veteran character actor Philip Baker Hall, whose TV credits includes The Loop, Modern Family and Falcon Crest, died on Sunday. He was 90. “My neighbor, friend, and one of the wisest, most talented and kindest people I’ve ever met, Philip Baker Hall, died peacefully last night. He was surrounded by loved ones,” Hall’s friend and Los Angeles Times reporter Sam Farmer shared on Twitter. “The world has an empty space in it.” Having not started acting until age 30, Hall first guested on myriad TV series such as Good Times, Man From Atlantis, M*A*S*H and...
CELEBRITIES
DoYouRemember?

Why Are Meg Ryan and Kelly McGillis Not In ‘Top Gun: Maverick’?

The Top Gun: Maverick director has explained why certain characters were no longer included in the new movie as opposed to the first movie. Director Joseph Kosinski stated that it was an intentional act to leave out the characters of Meg Ryan and Kelly McGillis who were part of the first movie making them the only two characters who took part in the first but were not included in the sequel.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tnt#P L Travers#Rodgers Hammerstein
musictimes.com

The Beatles Pain: John Lennon Said Their Rival's Song Was the Greatest He Ever Heard

The Beatles John Lennon proclaimed that their rival's song was the greatest track he had ever heard. The Fab Four - although they cut their popularity short - successfully released hit songs that still earn attention nowadays. Among their tracks that became timeless include "Let It Be," "Hey Jude," "Don't Let Me Down," "Get Back," "Yesterday," and "While My Guitar Gently Weeps," to name a few.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Mick Jagger’s five-year-old son shows off his dance moves at Rolling Stones concert

Mick Jagger’s son has definitely inherited his father’s dance moves.The rocker’s five-year-old son Devereux showed off his moves backstage at a recent Rolling Stones concert in Liverpool, England.On Thursday, Jagger’s longtime girlfriend Melanie Hamrick posted the video of their son to her Instagram story with the caption, “Vibes”.Jagger and Hamrick’s five-year-old son is seen wearing a Rolling Stones graphic tee-shirt and cardigan, as he shakes his long blonde hair to the 1969 song, “You Can’t Always Get What You Want”.She also shared a sweet photo of what appears to be Hamrick on stage with Devereux.Many fans were quick to notice...
THEATER & DANCE
BGR.com

This shocking Netflix docuseries has viewers glued to their screens

Some crimes are so high-profile, so shocking, and the ensuing trials such a media circus … that multiple streaming services step with their own competing and juicy retellings of the affair. The Staircase murder case is one such example, with both Netflix and HBO Max giving viewers different versions of the story. And in different genres, no less, with one a docuseries and the other a dramatization.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Seinfeld’: This Episode Made Jerry Seinfeld ‘Very Uncomfortable’

In 1989, the first episode of Seinfeld aired, starring Jerry Seinfeld, Jason Alexander, Julia-Louis Dreyfus, and Michael Richards. The quartet played a group of friends living in New York who led extraordinarily average lives in the Big Apple. Famously a “show about nothing,” Seinfeld was simply the story of these four people and the “excruciating minutiae” of their daily lives.
TV & VIDEOS
Daily Mail

'I think they have a thing going on': Rod Stewart jokes about wife's crush on Prince Charles ahead of rocker's Jubilee performance

Rod Stewart has joked that his wife Penny Lancaster has a 'thing going on' with Prince Charles as the rocker detailed his wife's crush on the royal. During the bizarre BBC Breakfast interview the legendary rocker, 77, also said the Queen is like a sister to him, ahead of his performance at the Jubilee concert on Saturday.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Morning Show Host Reveals Engagement Live on Air

BBC weather reporter Carol Kirkwood revealed live on the air that she is now engaged, 14 years after divorcing her first husband. On the May 23 episode of BBC Breakfast, at the end of the weather forecast, host Sally Nugent suddenly remarked, "I'm a little bit concerned about you this morning. I don't know how you're managing to stand up with that giant rock on your left hand, Carol."
RELATIONSHIPS
Hello Magazine

Ozzy Osbourne pictured for the first time since health scare

Ozzy Osbourne worried his wife Sharon Osbourne when he caught Covid in late April, but the rock star appears to be on the mend. On Thursday, the Black Sabbath star was spotted leaving a recording studio in LA with Sharon, making it the first time he's been seen in public since his Covid battle. Dressed in his signature all-black attire, Ozzy looked like his younger self, albeit relying on the help of a walking stick to stabilise him.
CELEBRITIES
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

945K+
Followers
457K+
Post
427M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy