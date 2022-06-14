ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taylorville, IL

Cooling centers open in Taylorville

By Bradley Zimmerman
WCIA
WCIA
 3 days ago

TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A pair of cooling centers have opened in Taylorville as extreme heat moves into the region.

The Christian County Senior Citizens Center opened on Tuesday as a cooling center, but has since closed for the day. Another cooling center is also open at the Taylorville Fire Department and will be open until 8 p.m. on Tuesday.

Taylorville officials said they will announce cooling center locations and hours every day this week via Facebook . Anyone who needs to utilize a cooling center is encouraged to stop in.

