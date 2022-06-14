ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsdale County, MI

Former Hillsdale Co. Deputy charged for misconduct in office

By Wells Foster
WLNS
WLNS
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LXl2d_0gAi5rBk00

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has charged a former Hillsdale Co. Deputy with misconduct in office and is asking other potential victims to come forward.

Todd Barkley, a 46-year-old from Brownstown Township, has been charged with two counts of misconduct in office, both of which are five-year felonies.

Nessel’s office says that Barkley used his position as a deputy to coerce a woman into sex. Barkley allegedly arranged for the woman to be treated for a substance use disorder at a rehab center in Fulton, Kentucky, and used his badge to take the woman out of the rehab center in order to have sex with her.

Fulton is also being investigated by law enforcement in Kentucky.

“Law enforcement officers that abuse their authority and violate the public’s trust must be held accountable” Nessel said. “The Department of Attorney General is a haven for those who have been exploited or victimized, and I encourage those with similar stories to come forward and report their experiences.”

As Barkley was previously a Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Deputy, Hillsdale County judges have recused themselves and the case will be heard by a Jackson County judge.

Barkley will return to the court via Zoom on July 8 at 2:00 p.m. for a probable cause hearing.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.

Comments / 1

Related
WLNS

Jackson holds panel to improve police, community ties

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – Law enforcement leaders in Jackson sat side-by-side with community activists like Tasha Carter. The goal? Listen and share ideas in hopes of improving the relationship between the black community and police. “Every aspect of the black life experience, there is a disparity. Until we acknowledge that there is a problem, we […]
JACKSON, MI
WLNS

Man sentenced after rape kit test in Jackson County

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – A Jackson man has been sentenced after being convicted of sexual misconduct and assault. Tyrone Demarcus Parker was arrested and convicted after a rape kit was tested as part of Kalamazoo County’s Sexual Assault Kit Initiative. Parker was convicted of: Count 1. Assault With Intent to do Great Bodily Harm Less […]
JACKSON, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Brownstown Charter Township, MI
State
Kentucky State
City
Lansing, MI
City
Fulton, MI
Hillsdale County, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
County
Hillsdale County, MI
thevillagereporter.com

18 Indicted By Williams County Grand Jury

The Williams County Grand Jury convened on June 14 and returned indictments against 18 individuals including Jonathon G. Standish, who faces a 45-count indictment of sex-related crimes (see related post). Others indicted included:. Cameron J. Black, 23, of Williams County was indicted on two counts of Trespass in a Habitation,...
WILLIAMS COUNTY, OH
WILX-TV

Former Hillsdale County deputy charged with misconduct, potential victims asked to come forward

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Authorities are asking other potential victims to come forward after a former deputy from Hillsdale County was charged with misconduct. Todd Barkley, 46, of Brownstown Township, is charged with two counts of misconduct in office, both five-year felonies. The Michigan Department of the Attorney General says Barkley exploited his position as a law enforcement officer to coerce a suspect into a sexual relationship.
HILLSDALE COUNTY, MI
WLNS

Jackson Co. man in prison for manslaughter, more

JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — A Jackson County man is doing some serious prison time after being found guilty of Manslaughter and Felony Firearm. Darvin Cole shot and killed Scott Chuck Charles in Blackman Township on August 6 in the 110 block of Watts St. As a result of the charges, Cole was sentenced to […]
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dana Nessel
abc57.com

Several items stolen from Marshall barn

MARSHALL, Mich. -- Michigan State Police (MSP) troopers are investigating a breaking & entering that occurred at a barn in Clarendon Township. Several items were reported as stolen, with the theft believed to have taken place sometime between June 9 and June 11. After being dispatched to the scene, troopers...
MARSHALL, MI
WLNS

Man arraigned after fleeing from deputies Delta Twp.

EATON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) – Eaton Rapids man Tyler Hatten, 35, was arrested on Wednesday after allegedly fleeing from deputies and causing several businesses to go into a shelter-in-place lockdown. On June 6, 2022, deputies responded to a report of gas stolen from a vehicle in a hotel parking lot in Windsor Twp. Deputies said […]
EATON COUNTY, MI
sent-trib.com

$56,000 jewelry theft arrest made in Perrysburg Twp.

LIME CITY — Two suspects have been arrested in connection with the theft of more than $56,000 in jewelry from Kohl’s on U.S. 20 in Perrysburg Township on April 16. Brian O’Neal, Lima, and Tiffany Giddings, from Michigan and staying in Lima, are currently incarcerated at the Wood County jail on felony theft charges, said Det. Chris Klewer.
PERRYSBURG, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hillsdale Co#Nexstar Media Inc
WILX-TV

‘I just signed your death warrant’ -- Nassar loses final appeal

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Friday the Michigan Supreme Court rejected the final appeal from Larry Nassar. “I just signed your death warrant,” Ingham County Judge Rosemarie Aquilina said of Nassar’s 40-year sentence. Nassar’s attorneys argued that he deserved a new hearing after being treated “unfairly” by Aquilina, after...
INGHAM COUNTY, MI
Lima News

Putnam County court records

The following individuals were indicted by the Putnam County Grand Jury on June 14. Dominic A. McCrate, 28, Ottawa; domestic violence. Aaron L. Hazelton, 33, Pandora; tampering with records and forgery. Cindy Hartman; 71, Columbus Grove; complicity in the commission of an offense. Jennifer L. Hahn, 41, Oakwood; theft of...
PUTNAM COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WLNS

Man arrested after Eaton County shelter in place order

UPDATE 8:29 P.M. (WLNS) – Today, Eaton County Sheriff’s Deputies assisted Grand Ledge police in arresting a 26-year-old man from Lansing who police say was involved in a violent crime. The man was allegedly armed with a handgun and initially fled the scene in Grand Ledge before crashing his car in Delta Township. One witness […]
EATON COUNTY, MI
WLNS

WLNS

14K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

6 News is here for you with news, weather, and sports online at wlns.com

 https://www.wlns.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy