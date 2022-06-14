Former Hillsdale Co. Deputy charged for misconduct in office

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has charged a former Hillsdale Co. Deputy with misconduct in office and is asking other potential victims to come forward.

Todd Barkley, a 46-year-old from Brownstown Township, has been charged with two counts of misconduct in office, both of which are five-year felonies.

Nessel’s office says that Barkley used his position as a deputy to coerce a woman into sex. Barkley allegedly arranged for the woman to be treated for a substance use disorder at a rehab center in Fulton, Kentucky, and used his badge to take the woman out of the rehab center in order to have sex with her.

Fulton is also being investigated by law enforcement in Kentucky.

“Law enforcement officers that abuse their authority and violate the public’s trust must be held accountable” Nessel said. “The Department of Attorney General is a haven for those who have been exploited or victimized, and I encourage those with similar stories to come forward and report their experiences.”

As Barkley was previously a Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Deputy, Hillsdale County judges have recused themselves and the case will be heard by a Jackson County judge.

Barkley will return to the court via Zoom on July 8 at 2:00 p.m. for a probable cause hearing.

