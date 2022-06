WLOS — An investigation is underway in Fletcher after a man died in police custody. Authorities say on Wednesday at around 8:30 p.m. police were called to an apartment on Seasons Circle after a woman reported a man not letting her leave. When officers arrived, they confronted the man in the parking lot, who was identified as 35-year-old Christopher Hensley. After being handcuffed, officers report Hensley became unresponsive and later died at the hospital.

