Oakland, FL

Oakland Announces 4th Fridays Music On The Porch: Summer Series (June 24, July 22 and Aug 26)

sltablet.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOAKLAND, FL — The Healthy West Orange Arts and Heritage Center at the Town of Oakland invites you to pull up a chair and enjoy the sounds of live music during the 4th Fridays Music on the Porch: Summer Series!. Presented by HAPCO Music Foundation and the Town...

sltablet.com

sltablet.com

Oakland Unveils Joint History And Art Exhibition -Visitors Invited To Explore ‘Old Town Road’ And ‘Land, Water, Air”

OAKLAND, FL — The Town of Oakland invites visitors to explore its new joint history and art exhibition: “Old Town Road” and “Land, Water, Air” at the Healthy West Orange Arts and Heritage Center. An open house will be held at the Center on Friday, June 24 from 3 p.m. – 6 p.m., where visitors can meet the artists, purchase work, and enjoy food trucks and live music featuring Aaron Iannitelli.
orlandoweekly.com

All of the Juneteenth events in Orlando that we know about

This Juneteenth weekend, Orlando will celebrate Black liberation via a series of outdoor parties, historical retrospectives, concerts and get-togethers. From Orlando to Winter Park all the way out to Kissimmee and Longwood, there are celebrations nearby wherever you are. Black Friday Orlando: Scavenger Hunt+ City Skip Day. From June 17th...
sltablet.com

July Happenings At Cooper Memorial Library

The Cooper Memorial Library will host three adult programs in July featuring music, lectures, and a book talk. Thursday, July 14 – Local musician, Galen, will present a jazz music lecture entitled Jazz and the Civil Rights Movement at Cooper Memorial Library at 5:00 p.m. in Room 108. The event will feature a combined lecture and music performance chronicling the music from the turn of the century to the present day and highlighting various artists, their music, their influence on the evolution of jazz, and their struggles. In addition, it will illustrate how jazz became an advocacy for the Civil Rights Movement, with proceeds from jazz concerts used to finance major events such as the Freedom Rides and the March on Washington in 1963. The event will begin with a flute prelude performed by Galen.
fox35orlando.com

2 Orlando resorts hosting career fair hiring event

ORLANDO, Fla. - Two Orlando resorts are hosting a career fair located just minutes from Walt Disney World. Caribe Royale Orlando resort and Buena Vista suites are gathering to host a huge career fair on June 30. Both resorts are filling positions for roles in culinary, engineering, F&B, front office, and housekeeping. Management and Supervisory opportunities are available as well, additionally offering hiring bonuses for key positions.
wogx.com

Disney delays move to Lake Nona until 2026

The Walt Disney Company said the timeline to move around 2,000 high-paying jobs from California to Orlando, Florida's Lake Nona community has been delayed. While the company originally said it planned to complete the transfer by the end of 2022, that date is now 2026.
fox35orlando.com

Florida woman spots 'fire rainbow' in sky

ORLANDO, Fla. - A Florida woman recently snapped gorgeous photos of what forecasters call a cloud iridescence, or a "fire rainbow." Angela Capece of Coconut Creek captured the colorful creation in the sky and posted it to Facebook. Forecasters say these "fire rainbows" aren't actually rainbows – and they have nothing to do with fire!
sltablet.com

Special Olympics USA Florida Hosted Its Triathlon in Clermont

Feature Story and Photos by Larry H. Oskin, South Lake Tablet. Special Olympics Florida is headquartered in Clermont, Florida and this year it hosted its National USA Games in Greater Orlando with the Triathlon Race held at Lake Minneola in Clermont. For only the second time in history, the USA...
Inside the Magic

Universal Shutting Down Another Iconic Location Permanently

Another iconic location at Universal Orlando Resort is shutting down permanently. Fans of Universal Orlando Resort have been extremely disappointed to find that some of their favorite locations and offerings at Universal Studios Florida were shutting down permanently over the course of the last few months. It all started with...
WESH

Orlando snubbed in bid to host 2026 World Cup games

NEW YORK — On Thursday, FIFA revealed the 16 host sites in North America selected to help host the 2026 World Cup games. Orlando's Camping World Stadium was in the running, but the City Beautiful was left out of the mix. The announcement was made from New York as...
fox35orlando.com

Dangerous heat index over 100° continues into Central Florida this weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. - WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR TODAY AROUND ORLANDO?. Scorching heat continues today and tomorrow. Afternoon highs will reach the upper 80s to low-90s along the coast and reach the mid to upper-90s across the interior. Heat index values will range from 103 to 107+ degrees through the start of the weekend.
orangeobserver.com

Orange County denies Discovery Church's Horizon West campus

Orange County commissioners on Tuesday, June 7, denied a request to build a church in Horizon West. Discovery Church sought a special exemption to construct a 43,190-square-foot, 737-seat church within the Lake Avalon Rural Settlement. The parcel currently is zoned A-1, which allows agriculture use of the land, as well as nurseries and greenhouses. In larger lots, the A-1 zoning allows for the construction of mobile homes and single-family homes.
bungalower

City finally approves demolition of “Ernest Saves Christmas” house

The former home of Ernest P. Worrell in the hit film Ernest Saves Christmas has been demolished. The 1918 Frame Vernacular home, located at 116 N. Hyer Avenue [GMap], was first occupied by a J.M. Kearns in 1924 before being featured in the 1988 family film. We told you HERE in March 2021 that the new owner of the property was originally intending to restore the home but abandoned the idea early on in the process when faced with an estimated cost of over $500,000.
