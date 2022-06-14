Oakland Announces 4th Fridays Music On The Porch: Summer Series (June 24, July 22 and Aug 26)
OAKLAND, FL — The Healthy West Orange Arts and Heritage Center at the Town of Oakland invites you to pull up a chair and enjoy the sounds of live music during the 4th Fridays Music on the Porch: Summer Series!. Presented by HAPCO Music Foundation and the Town...
OAKLAND, FL — The Town of Oakland invites visitors to explore its new joint history and art exhibition: “Old Town Road” and “Land, Water, Air” at the Healthy West Orange Arts and Heritage Center. An open house will be held at the Center on Friday, June 24 from 3 p.m. – 6 p.m., where visitors can meet the artists, purchase work, and enjoy food trucks and live music featuring Aaron Iannitelli.
This Juneteenth weekend, Orlando will celebrate Black liberation via a series of outdoor parties, historical retrospectives, concerts and get-togethers. From Orlando to Winter Park all the way out to Kissimmee and Longwood, there are celebrations nearby wherever you are. Black Friday Orlando: Scavenger Hunt+ City Skip Day. From June 17th...
The Cooper Memorial Library will host three adult programs in July featuring music, lectures, and a book talk. Thursday, July 14 – Local musician, Galen, will present a jazz music lecture entitled Jazz and the Civil Rights Movement at Cooper Memorial Library at 5:00 p.m. in Room 108. The event will feature a combined lecture and music performance chronicling the music from the turn of the century to the present day and highlighting various artists, their music, their influence on the evolution of jazz, and their struggles. In addition, it will illustrate how jazz became an advocacy for the Civil Rights Movement, with proceeds from jazz concerts used to finance major events such as the Freedom Rides and the March on Washington in 1963. The event will begin with a flute prelude performed by Galen.
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Walt Disney Company is postponing a move to relocate 2,000 employees from California to Orlando's Lake Nona community. That's taking many Lake Nona business owners in by surprise. At the Barknona Dog Hotel owner Michael Green said news of Disney postponing the opening of their new...
ORLANDO, Fla. - Two Orlando resorts are hosting a career fair located just minutes from Walt Disney World. Caribe Royale Orlando resort and Buena Vista suites are gathering to host a huge career fair on June 30. Both resorts are filling positions for roles in culinary, engineering, F&B, front office, and housekeeping. Management and Supervisory opportunities are available as well, additionally offering hiring bonuses for key positions.
“The popular DRX-9000 Non-Surgical Spinal Decompression Therapy was featured on various news networks as well as the popular, hit television show, The Doctors. Dr. Nazario & Mattia Spinal Care & Rehab Center offers this life changing treatment in the Orlando, FL area for residents suffering with aches & pains.”. To...
The Walt Disney Company said the timeline to move around 2,000 high-paying jobs from California to Orlando, Florida's Lake Nona community has been delayed. While the company originally said it planned to complete the transfer by the end of 2022, that date is now 2026.
KISSIMMEE, Fla. - A Central Florida man took $30 and turned it into $1 million after scoring a lucky scratch-off ticket!. Joshua Hudgins, 39, of Winter Garden, claimed a $1 million prize from the BILLION DOLLAR GOLD RUSH SUPREME scratch-Off game. He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time,...
CLERMONT – While Juneteenth is a newly-declared holiday, the history behind the remembrance is anything but new. Clermont will join the celebration of freedom with cultural activities on Saturday, June 18 at Waterfront Park, 300 3rd Street. Juneteenth was declared a national holiday in 2021 by President Biden. It...
ORLANDO, Fla. - A Florida woman recently snapped gorgeous photos of what forecasters call a cloud iridescence, or a "fire rainbow." Angela Capece of Coconut Creek captured the colorful creation in the sky and posted it to Facebook. Forecasters say these "fire rainbows" aren't actually rainbows – and they have nothing to do with fire!
Feature Story and Photos by Larry H. Oskin, South Lake Tablet. Special Olympics Florida is headquartered in Clermont, Florida and this year it hosted its National USA Games in Greater Orlando with the Triathlon Race held at Lake Minneola in Clermont. For only the second time in history, the USA...
Another iconic location at Universal Orlando Resort is shutting down permanently. Fans of Universal Orlando Resort have been extremely disappointed to find that some of their favorite locations and offerings at Universal Studios Florida were shutting down permanently over the course of the last few months. It all started with...
MOUNT DORA, Fla. – A recent land sale is showing signs of movement for a long-awaited development in Mount Dora and Lake County. It may look like farmland for now, but Mount Dora Mayor Crissy Stile sees so much potential. “It really is endless,” Stile said. The 850...
NEW YORK — On Thursday, FIFA revealed the 16 host sites in North America selected to help host the 2026 World Cup games. Orlando's Camping World Stadium was in the running, but the City Beautiful was left out of the mix. The announcement was made from New York as...
ORLANDO, Fla. - WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR TODAY AROUND ORLANDO?. Scorching heat continues today and tomorrow. Afternoon highs will reach the upper 80s to low-90s along the coast and reach the mid to upper-90s across the interior. Heat index values will range from 103 to 107+ degrees through the start of the weekend.
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. A massive development is in the works on 750 acres in Osceola County, just east of Lake Tohopekaliga and west of Florida’s Turnpike. The...
Orange County commissioners on Tuesday, June 7, denied a request to build a church in Horizon West. Discovery Church sought a special exemption to construct a 43,190-square-foot, 737-seat church within the Lake Avalon Rural Settlement. The parcel currently is zoned A-1, which allows agriculture use of the land, as well as nurseries and greenhouses. In larger lots, the A-1 zoning allows for the construction of mobile homes and single-family homes.
ORLANDO, Fla. - A woman suffered a head injury after deputies say she hit her head on the ground during a fight with a couple over where to stand during the fireworks show at Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom. According to an incident report from the Orange County, on May...
The former home of Ernest P. Worrell in the hit film Ernest Saves Christmas has been demolished. The 1918 Frame Vernacular home, located at 116 N. Hyer Avenue [GMap], was first occupied by a J.M. Kearns in 1924 before being featured in the 1988 family film. We told you HERE in March 2021 that the new owner of the property was originally intending to restore the home but abandoned the idea early on in the process when faced with an estimated cost of over $500,000.
Tucked away inside the Phoenix Building in downtown Orlando, lies a secret bar you wouldn't even know existed because it looks like a library upon entering. Behind a hidden bookcase door is a Prohibition-era-themed saloon, and it's so vintage! The building was built back in the 1800s and there's still furniture that's as old as the building.
