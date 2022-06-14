Oakland Announces 4th Fridays Music On The Porch: Summer Series (June 24, July 22 and Aug 26)

The Cooper Memorial Library will host three adult programs in July featuring music, lectures, and a book talk. Thursday, July 14 – Local musician, Galen, will present a jazz music lecture entitled Jazz and the Civil Rights Movement at Cooper Memorial Library at 5:00 p.m. in Room 108. The event will feature a combined lecture and music performance chronicling the music from the turn of the century to the present day and highlighting various artists, their music, their influence on the evolution of jazz, and their struggles. In addition, it will illustrate how jazz became an advocacy for the Civil Rights Movement, with proceeds from jazz concerts used to finance major events such as the Freedom Rides and the March on Washington in 1963. The event will begin with a flute prelude performed by Galen.

CLERMONT, FL ・ 14 HOURS AGO