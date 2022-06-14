Whitmer signs bills aimed to help labor shortage, improve business

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed a slew of bills on Tuesday, including one that aims to curb the labor shortage currently hurting Michigan businesses.

House Bill 4232 aims to help small bars and restaurants fill open positions by allowing 17-year-olds to serve alcohol, as long as the server has completed Liquor Control Commission training and a supervisor that is 18 or older is on shift.

“Bars and restaurants throughout Michigan that have been struggling with employment issues applaud the governor for signing this bill into law,” said MLBA Executive Director Scott Ellis in a press release. “While this is a big win for our entire industry, I know our businesses in northern Michigan and other tourist areas will benefit tremendously from the signing of this bill.”

House Bills 5983 and 5984 will allow the consumption of food and beverages in public swimming pools and the serving of alcohol in pools under certain circumstances.

“Offering unique experiences for families and visitors in a safe, well-regulated manner is an important goal as we look toward the future of Michigan’s hospitality industry,” said Rep. John Cherry,(D-Flint.)

“I’m proud to work with my colleagues to offer these new opportunities for economic expansion, giving a boost to mid-Michigan businesses.”

