ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Whitmer signs bills aimed to help labor shortage, improve business

By Wells Foster
WLNS
WLNS
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YE3cZ_0gAi3pUi00

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed a slew of bills on Tuesday, including one that aims to curb the labor shortage currently hurting Michigan businesses.

House Bill 4232 aims to help small bars and restaurants fill open positions by allowing 17-year-olds to serve alcohol, as long as the server has completed Liquor Control Commission training and a supervisor that is 18 or older is on shift.

“Bars and restaurants throughout Michigan that have been struggling with employment issues applaud the governor for signing this bill into law,” said MLBA Executive Director Scott Ellis in a press release. “While this is a big win for our entire industry, I know our businesses in northern Michigan and other tourist areas will benefit tremendously from the signing of this bill.”

House Bills 5983 and 5984 will allow the consumption of food and beverages in public swimming pools and the serving of alcohol in pools under certain circumstances.

“Offering unique experiences for families and visitors in a safe, well-regulated manner is an important goal as we look toward the future of Michigan’s hospitality industry,” said Rep. John Cherry,(D-Flint.)

“I’m proud to work with my colleagues to offer these new opportunities for economic expansion, giving a boost to mid-Michigan businesses.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.

Comments / 0

Related
WLNS

State of Michigan to invest $13 million in affordable housing

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The State of Michigan is set to invest $13 million for 529 affordable apartments, townhomes and housing units in Michigan. The homes are set to be built in Jackson, Ann Arbor, Detroit, Grand Rapids, Midland, Nashville, Traverse City, and Wyoming. According to Governor Gretchen Whitmer, these projects will create 1,000 jobs […]
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Business
City
Lansing, MI
Local
Michigan Government
WLNS

Veterans call burn pit bill a step forward

WASHINGTON D.C. (WLNS) – Legislation sponsored by Michigan Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin is known as the “Honoring Our PACT Act aims to make it easier for veterans to claim benefits and treatment for 23 diseases and rare cancers related to toxic exposure from overseas burn pits. Veteran advocacy groups and the sponsors of the bill have […]
MICHIGAN STATE
WLNS

Protecting consumers’ pocketbooks at the pump

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – It’s a cost that just keeps rising. Experts in Michigan who’ve been in the gas business for decades say they have never seen anything like this. They call it a perfect storm. “When you have the pandemic, what’s been going on over in Ukraine, the fact is supplies are low because […]
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gretchen Whitmer
Person
Scott Ellis
WLNS

Jackson College named “Veteran Connector School”

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – A mid-Michigan college is being recognized as a military-friendly school. Jackson College has been awarded a MIlitary-Friendly School status from G.I. Jobs Magazine for the fourth time. The Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency also recognized the school with Gold Level Recognition. Jackson College has also been certified as a Michigan Veteran Connector. […]
JACKSON, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bills#Politics State#Liquor Control Commission#House#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
WLNS

Tornado in Wisconsin travels 15 miles, blows over semis

TOMAH, Wis. (WFRV) – A tornado in the west/central Wisconsin area tipped semi-trucks on their sides and caused widespread damage. According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, just after 4 p.m. on June 15, a tornado was reported east of Tomah. Authorities say the tornado traveled northeast from HWY 131 and County HWY A for […]
TOMAH, WI
WLNS

WLNS

14K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

6 News is here for you with news, weather, and sports online at wlns.com

 https://www.wlns.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy