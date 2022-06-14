ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pipeline and Haywire Fire Updates for June 14th

By Kristina Abbey
SignalsAZ
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe CAST 11 Podcast Network...

www.signalsaz.com

Related
AZFamily

WATCH: Flagstaff Mayor Paul Deasy gives latest update on the Pipeline Fire

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Following Thursday’s State of Emergency declaration in Coconino County, Flagstaff Mayor Paul Deasy spoke with Good Morning Arizona to provide the latest on what’s happening in Flagstaff and the areas surrounding the Pipeline Fire. “We’re already in preparations of flood mitigation efforts,” said Mayor...
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
SignalsAZ

Flagstaff Cinder Lake Landfill Reopens

Cinder Lake Landfill will resume regular operating hours starting Wednesday, June 15. Regular operating hours are 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and closed on Sunday. The Hazardous Products Center (HPC) will also resume regular operating hours starting Wednesday, June 15. Regular...
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
knau.org

Wildfire morning update, 06/17/22: crews make progress, forest closures begin, high winds, thunderstorms in the forecast

Forest Service officials will temporarily close certain areas of both the Coconino and Kaibab national forests beginning Friday and Saturday due to fire danger. On the Kaibab National Forest, the area of Bill Williams Mountain will close beginning at 8 a.m. On the Coconino National Forest, the areas of Pumphouse Wash/Kelly Canyon and Fisher Point/Walnut Canyon will close Saturday at 8 a.m.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Haywire
theprescotttimes.com

GRANITE MOUNTAIN HOTSHOTS AMATEUR RADIO CLUB

June 30, 2022, GRANITE MOUNTAIN HOTSHOTS AMATEUR RADIO CLUB. THE GRANITE MOUNTAIN HOTSHOTS AMATEUR RADIO CLUB WAS FORMED WITHIN THE YAVAPAI AMATEUR RADIO CLUB TO HONOR AND MEMORIALIZE THE SACRIFICE OF 19 MEMBERS OF THE GRANITE MOUNTAIN HOTSHOTS WILDLAND FIREFIGHTING TEAM WHOM WE LOST ON JUNE 30, 2013. As we...
PRESCOTT, AZ
SignalsAZ

Prescott Valley, County Sign Prescott East Hwy Agreement

The Town of Prescott Valley on Thursday approved an Intergovernmental Agreement with Yavapai County to cooperate in designing, constructing, and maintaining a project to improve traffic circulation and safety on Prescott East Hwy. The Town’s Strategic Plan includes the goal of enhancing public safety, infrastructure, and connectivity for its residents, and the IGA fits within that goal.
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Excessive Heat Warning issued for 10 Arizona counties

PHOENIX - The National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Warning for portions of Arizona, as temperatures in the Phoenix area could reach 112°F on Thursday. The warning goes into effect at 10 a.m. on June 16 and lasts through 8 p.m. The counties included in the warning...
BBC

Powerful 'smoke twister' spotted in Arizona

The twister formed from smoke from the Pipeline Fire in Flagstaff, Arizona, which has burned more than 20,000 acres so far. Hundreds of homes have been evacuated as more than 600 firefighters battle the blaze. According to local new outlets, the fire was allegedly started by a 57-year-old man who...
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Podcast
kyma.com

Western wildfires continue to blaze, evacuations downgraded in Pipeline Fire

(KYMA, KECY/ AP News) - A red flag warning has expired and authorities have downgraded evacuations for the Pipeline Fire burning on the outskirts of Flagstaff, Arizona. The fire made a run into a wilderness area and reached a lava dome to the northeast on Monday away from most neighborhoods, but still one home and a secondary structure had burned and about 350 homes remained evacuated Tuesday, according to the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
SignalsAZ

Halls Japanese Honeysuckle: Watters Plant of the Week

Ken Lain of Watters Garden Center of Prescott, Arizona shares the Watters Plant of the Week: Halls Japanese Honeysuckle! Check out this week’s fun selection and stay tuned to see more information on how to grow this plant!. An outstanding mountain vine with fragrant yellow flowers that loves blooming...
PRESCOTT, AZ
ABC4

Fires in Flagstaff prompt evacuations, visit from Navajo Nation leaders

FLAGSTAFF, Arizona (ABC4) – Firefighters are battling blazes near Navajo Nation, burning more than 25,000 acres total. More than 670 first responders and aircraft are working to fight the fires. As of Wednesday, Coconino County officials are reporting the Pipeline fire is burning 22,888 acres with 31% containment and the Haywire Fire is burning 5,056 […]
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
kjzz.org

Northern Arizona may see rain this weekend

Arizona's monsoon officially began June 15 and Flagstaff may get its first storm of the season this weekend. Flagstaff meteorologist Justin Johnrow with the National Weather Service said a few areas in northern Arizona may see half an inch or more of rain over the weekend. “We’ve already got some...
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
SignalsAZ

Prescott Fire to Host Community Input Meetings

The Prescott Fire Department will host two public meetings to hear input from citizens and businesses about fire service needs in Prescott. Prescott Fire Chief Holger Dure will kick-off each of the sessions with remarks on his plans to assess and respond to changing needs for public safety in Prescott.
PRESCOTT, AZ
prescottenews.com

City of Prescott Launches “Prescott Minor Home Repair” Program

Beginning June 14, 2022, Prescott residents can apply for minor home repair funds through the new Prescott Minor Home Repair Program (MHRP). The program was created to help individuals and families maintain safe and stable housing in the City. Prescott MHRP funding is made possible by the U.S. Department of...
theprescotttimes.com

Vehicle Rollover on State Route 89 in Chino Valley

On 6/15/2022 at approximately 12:31 pm, Chino Valley Officers responded to a single vehicle rollover collision on North State Route 89 at mile marker 332. When officers arrived, they found a heavily damaged maroon 2001 Ford F250, in a dirt field on the east side of North State Route 89. The driver, a 55-year-old male from Ashfork, was the sole occupant of the vehicle and appeared to have been partially ejected from the vehicle, resulting in life threatening injuries. Central Arizona Fire and Medical Authority (CAFMA) and Lifeline personnel responded to the scene to treat the male.
CHINO VALLEY, AZ
ABC 15 News

Gov. Doug Ducey declares state of emergency amid Pipeline Fire near Flagstaff

FLAGSTAFF, AZ — Governor Doug Ducey has declared a state of emergency in response to the Pipeline Fire burning near Flagstaff. As of Thursday, the Pipeline Fire has burned nearly 25,000 acres. The nearby Haywire Fire has burned thousands of additional acres. The scene is near the Tunnel Fire burn scar, causing concern for monsoon flooding.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ

