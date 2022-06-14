Pipeline and Haywire Fire Updates for June 14th

On 6/15/2022 at approximately 12:31 pm, Chino Valley Officers responded to a single vehicle rollover collision on North State Route 89 at mile marker 332. When officers arrived, they found a heavily damaged maroon 2001 Ford F250, in a dirt field on the east side of North State Route 89. The driver, a 55-year-old male from Ashfork, was the sole occupant of the vehicle and appeared to have been partially ejected from the vehicle, resulting in life threatening injuries. Central Arizona Fire and Medical Authority (CAFMA) and Lifeline personnel responded to the scene to treat the male.
