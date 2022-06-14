Pipeline and Haywire Fire Updates for June 14th

(KYMA, KECY/ AP News) - A red flag warning has expired and authorities have downgraded evacuations for the Pipeline Fire burning on the outskirts of Flagstaff, Arizona. The fire made a run into a wilderness area and reached a lava dome to the northeast on Monday away from most neighborhoods, but still one home and a secondary structure had burned and about 350 homes remained evacuated Tuesday, according to the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office.

FLAGSTAFF, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO