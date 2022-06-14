UConn basketball star Paige Bueckers partners with Crocs

STORRS, Conn. (WTNH) — UConn basketball star Paige Bueckers is now an ambassador for Crocs, she announced Tuesday on Instagram .

The “Name, Image, Likeness” (NIL) deal with Crocs is the latest of several Bueckers has secured.

Bueckers made history in December 2021 when she became the first-ever NCAA student-athlete to be signed by Gatorade. She also has NIL deals with StockX, Chegg, and Cash App.

Earlier this year, Gov. Ned Lamont signed a law allowing student-athletes in Connecticut to use their school’s name, logo, trademark, mascot, colors, copyrights, and other defining insignia in their contracts.

