Connecticut State

UConn basketball star Paige Bueckers partners with Crocs

By Jenn Brink
WTNH
WTNH
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30rKSf_0gAi2vpH00

STORRS, Conn. (WTNH) — UConn basketball star Paige Bueckers is now an ambassador for Crocs, she announced Tuesday on Instagram .

The “Name, Image, Likeness” (NIL) deal with Crocs is the latest of several Bueckers has secured.

Bueckers made history in December 2021 when she became the first-ever NCAA student-athlete to be signed by Gatorade. She also has NIL deals with StockX, Chegg, and Cash App.

Earlier this year, Gov. Ned Lamont signed a law allowing student-athletes in Connecticut to use their school’s name, logo, trademark, mascot, colors, copyrights, and other defining insignia in their contracts.

WTNH

State announces 9 cent increase on diesel fuel tax

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Connecticut’s tax on diesel fuel will increase by 9 cents per gallon on July 1, the Department of Revenue Services announced Wednesday. The tax, which is currently 40.1 cents per gallon, will increase to 49.2 cents per gallon, according to a letter from Commissioner of Revenue Services Mark Boughton to lawmakers. […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Experts explain how to navigate interest rate hikes, inflation

GLASTONBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – The Federal Reserve is getting ready to possibly hike interest rates even more. Between a bearish stock market, rising interest rates, and more expensive goods, consumers are being hit really hard right now. Financial anxiety is becoming a real thing for many people. Whether it’s paying for groceries or filling up […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
