House passes bill expanding security for SCOTUS families

By Brigid Kennedy
The Week
The Week
 3 days ago

The House of Representatives on Tuesday passed a bill that would provide the family of Supreme Court justices with expanded security protections, sending the legislation to President Biden's desk.

The final vote came in at 396 to 27, with only Democrats objecting. Per The Washington Post , many of those objections were over the legislation's lack of protections for lower-court judges and their families. The House had also initially explored and passed a broader bill that offered protections to Supreme Court staff like judicial clerks if the court marshal believed it necessary, The Hill notes.

House passage comes over a month after the Senate unanimously approved the bill , a vote that arrived in the wake of a leaked draft opinion revealing the high court poised to overturn federal abortion rights under Roe v. Wade .

Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-Md.) said Tuesday that the lower chamber voted on the Senate bill because it's "the only thing that can pass, frankly, and we want to get it done." In the interim, Republicans had accused Democrats of holding up the security bill, while Democrats said they were holding out for broader protections.

Final approval of the legislation comes not long after an armed man was arrested outside of Justice Brett Kavanaugh's home and later charged with attempted murder.

The Week

Senate gun bill talks stall over definition of 'boyfriend,' distribution of 'red flag' incentives

The senators trying to finalize a bipartisan gun safety bill left Washington on Thursday, missing a self-imposed deadline to transform their landmark framework agreement into legislative text. "We're not ready to release any smoke," lead GOP negotiator Sen. John Cornyn (Texas) said as he walked out of two hours of closed-door negotiations with Sens. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.), Tom Tillis (R-N.C.), and Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.). "I'm not frustrated, I'm done."
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Week

Will the gun-control deal change anything?

Twenty senators — 10 Democrats and 10 Republicans — have announced an agreement on a framework for modest gun-control measures in response to the recent mass shootings at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, and a grocery store in Buffalo, New York. The deal calls for enhancing background checks on people from ages 18 to 21 before they can take possession of guns, and establishing a federal grant program encouraging states to adopt red-flag laws to keep firearms away from people with mental health issues who are deemed to pose a threat to themselves or others. Other provisions would close the "boyfriend loophole," preventing gun sales to domestic violence offenders other than spouses, and provide billions of dollars for mental health care and school security programs, including more armed officers.
UVALDE, TX
State
Washington State
TheStreet

Elon Musk Chooses His Candidate For The 2024 Presidential Election

Elon Musk claims his atypical side. His detractors may say they have "Musk fatigue", but the richest man in the world seems not to listen to them. The closer we get to November's midterm elections, the more they're going to have to get used to hearing Tesla's (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc. Report chief executive officer speak out about politics and the candidates he supports.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Person
Steny Hoyer
Person
Brett Kavanaugh
The Week

Luttig: I would have 'laid my body across the road' before allowing Pence to overturn election

Former federal Judge J. Michael Luttig delivered strong testimony during the third public Jan. 6 hearing on Thursday, telling investigators that if former President Donald Trump had succeeded in pressuring then-Vice President Mike Pence to overturn the results of the 2020 election, it would have been "the first constitutional crisis since the founding of the republic." "The declaration of Donald Trump as the next president would have plunged America into what I believe, would have been tantamount to a revolution within a constitutional crisis in America," Luttig testified. The former judge, a conservative legal icon who advised Pence about his Jan. 6 duties, also said he would have...
U.S. POLITICS
The Week

March for Our Lives holds gun-control rallies across the U.S.

The gun-control advocacy group March for Our Lives, founded in 2018 after a mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, held marches in New York City, San Francisco, Orlando, and other cities across the United States on Saturday to push for tighter restrictions on firearms. "If our government can't do anything to stop 19 kids from being killed and slaughtered, it's time to change who is in government," March for Our Lives founder David Hogg told a crowd of thousands in Washington, D.C., referring to last month's mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas. In D.C.,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Week

John Eastman, lawyer who pushed Pence to overturn election, sought pardon after Jan. 6

John Eastman, the attorney who repeatedly claimed former Vice President Mike Pence had the power to overturn the 2020 election, suggested not long after the Capitol riot that he receive a presidential pardon, the Jan. 6 committee revealed during its third public hearing on Thursday. The panel on Thursday shared video testimony from top White House adviser and lawyer Eric Herschmann, who said Eastman kept pushing for a way to overturn President Biden's win. "And I said to him, 'Are you out of your effing mind?'" Herschmann told the committee of the pair's conversation. After urging Eastman to focus instead on an...
U.S. POLITICS
#U S Supreme Court#Senate Bill#Republicans#Politics Federal#House#Scotus#Democrats#The Washington Post#Hill
The Week

The primary races to watch on Tuesday

Former President Donald Trump once again takes center stage in Tuesday's midterm primary elections, as voters decide for whom to cast their ballot in Maine, South Carolina, Nevada, and North Dakota. In South Carolina, the former president has backed challengers to current GOP Reps. Tom Rice and Nancy Mace. Rice,...
MAINE STATE
The Week

Ohio governor signs bill allowing schools to arm staff

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine (R) on Monday signed into law a bill allowing school districts in the state to begin arming employees as soon as this fall if they so choose, The Associated Press reports. DeWine said he'd rather districts hire armed resource officers, but described the new law — which again, is optional and not a requirement — as just another way of protecting students. It's about "giving schools an option," DeWine said, "based on their particular circumstances, to make the best decision they can make with the best information they have." As enacted, the new rule requires that any prospective...
OHIO STATE
The Week

Biden denounces 'lies' about 'reckless spending' in speech to AFL-CIO

President Biden brandished his pro-union bona fides and denounced Republican criticisms of his spending policies during a speech delivered to the American Federation of Labor and Congress of Industrial Organizations' quadrennial convention in Philadelphia on Tuesday. According to its website, the AFL-CIO is a federation of 57 unions representing over 12 million workers. The president told the crowd he intends to be "the most pro-union president in history." He also touted his appointment of former union leader Marty Walsh as secretary of labor. Biden drew laughs when he joked that Walsh, who speaks with a thick Boston accent, would eventually "learn how...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Week

Nevada Republicans pick Adam Laxalt, Joe Lombardo, election denier to challenge Democratic incumbents

Nevada Republicans picked the more moderate candidate in Tuesday's primary for governor and U.S. Senate, but opted for election fraud conspiracist Jim Marchant to challenge Democrat Cisco Aguilar for a shot to run Nevada elections as secretary of state. Most of the big races are expected to be competitive in November due to a political environment seen favorable to Republicans.
NEVADA STATE
The Week

Everything we learned from the 3rd Jan. 6 hearing

On Thursday, the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol attack held its third public hearing, this time focusing on attempts by former President Donald Trump and his allies to pressure former Vice President Mike Pence into overturning the 2020 presidential election results. Here's everything you need to know:
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
