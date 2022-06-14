ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Here are the 27 House Democrats who voted against a bill to extend Supreme Court police protection to justices' families

By Bryan Metzger
Business Insider
Business Insider
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SX0II_0gAi2RXb00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wuPyX_0gAi2RXb00
Democratic Reps. Mikie Sherill of New Jersey and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on New York.

Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call and Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

  • The House passed a bill to extend Supreme Court police protections to justices' family members.
  • The vote comes over a month after it quickly passed the Senate and just days after a man threatened to kill Brett Kavanaugh.
  • 27 Democrats voted no, largely because they believed the bill should've included other provisions.

The House of Representatives on Tuesday passed a bill by a 396 - 27 vote margin that will extend Supreme Court police protection to family members of the nine justices.

The Senate easily passed the bill via unanimous consent over one month ago following the leak of a draft opinion revealing that the high court is poised to revoke the constitutional right to an abortion originally set forth in Roe v. Wade in 1973. Security barriers have since been erected around the Supreme Court building.

Tuesday's vote also comes days after a man was arrested after threatening to kill Justice Brett Kavanaugh. Some Republicans have since sought to blame Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer for the incident, pointing to comments he made on the steps of the building over two years ago.

Following the incident, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell declared last Wednesday that the Democratic-controlled House must pass the bill "before the sun sets today."

The House had been delayed in taking up the bill in part because Democrats insisted on extending the security protections to Supreme Court clerks and staffers as well. Republican Sen. John Cornyn of Texas — one of the authors of the bill — took issue with that, arguing last month that the House version of the bill contained "divisive provisions," including "potentially extending police protection to the very person who leaked the draft opinion."

The House ultimately passed the Senate version on Tuesday, with 27 House Democrats voting against the bill. They included a smattering of progressives who were reportedly dissatisfied that the bill was not tied to legislation from Rep. Veronica Escobar of Texas that would protect abortion providers, according to Politico.

Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez of New York told The Washington Post that the bill sends the wrong message amid lack of broader action on gun control.

"I think that it is just preposterous how quickly this body will move to protect itself and how slowly we move to protect children and people in grocery stores," she told The Post. "I do not believe in saying that this is a big club and the American people aren't in it."

Also voting no were seven of New Jersey's nine members of Congress, who were unhappy since the bill did not include protections for lower court judges;Democratic Rep. Mikie Sherill had introduced a bill that would've allowed judges to shield personal information from the public after New Jersey District Judge Esther Salas' son was shot at their family home in 2020 .

"We fully support expanding security for Supreme Court Justices and their families. We also firmly believe that those expanded protections should apply to federal judges and their families, who face similar threats, with less protective resources," said New Jersey Democratic Reps. Sherill, Josh Gottheimer, Tom Malinowski, Albio Sires, Bill Pascrell, and Bonnie Watson Coleman in a joint statement following the vote.

"We stood alongside our friend Judge Esther Salas and voted no today because we could not support passing legislation that continues to ignore the pleas of all federal judges for greater security," they added. "Federal judges regularly face threats to their safety as well as their families due to their work to protect our communities and our democracy.

House Democrats who voted against the bill include :

  • Mikie Sherill of New Jersey
  • Albio Sires of New Jersey
  • Josh Gottheimer of New Jersey
  • Tom Malinowski of New Jersey
  • Bill Pascrell of New Jersey
  • Donald Payne of New Jersey
  • Bonnie Watson Coleman of New Jersey
  • Jamaal Bowman of New York
  • Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York
  • Nydia Velázquez of New York
  • Adriano Espaillat of New York
  • Joyce Beatty of Ohio
  • Cori Bush of Missouri
  • Veronica Escobar of Texas
  • Sylvia Garcia of Texas
  • Raul Grijalva of Arizona
  • Stephen Horsford of Nevada
  • Pramila Jayapal of Washington
  • Barbara Lee of California
  • Norma Torres of California
  • Maxine Waters of California
  • Marie Newman of Illinois
  • Chuy García of Illinois
  • Ed Perlmutter of Colorado
  • Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts
  • Rashida Tlaib of Michigan
  • Brenda Lawrence of Michigan
Read the original article on
Business Insider

Comments / 117

Weezza60
3d ago

Hey Hunter Biden security is 30,000 a month? We really as Americans need to I don't know seems we are all weak individuals to let the people we pay to totally mess us up! Shame on all of us. We are letting them.

Reply(4)
18
Carol Cummings
2d ago

Since there is already another law on the books that is not being enforced, we just added another law that won't be enforced.Am I the only one that wonders where do all these protesters come from, do they not work, how did they afford to get there, where do they sleep, who feeds them?

Reply
13
Paula Sanders
3d ago

why should they're extended families get extra protection the ordinary citizen doesn't get after being threatened ?

Reply(29)
29
Related
Salon

Every Republican — and 4 Democrats — vote against House bill to stop Big Oil's price gouging on gas

Four Democrats broke ranks in a vote on a Democratic House bill designed to clamp down on price gouging by oil and gas companies amid the nationwide surge in the cost of fuel. Reps. Kathleen Rice, D-N.Y., Stephanie Murphy, D-Fla., Jared Golden, D-Maine, and Lizzie Fletcher, D-Tex., all joined their Republican colleagues in a vote against the measure, which passed along a narrow 217-207 vote.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Texas State
State
Illinois State
State
Arizona State
Salon

Roe the last straw? 63% of Americans already believe the Supreme Court is politically motivated

About 63% of all American voters believe that the Supreme Court's decision-making is primarily driven by politics, according to a new survey released by Quinnipiac University. The survey also revealed that just 32% believe that the court is mostly motivated by law, while as many as seven in ten Americans feel that the court's justices should be given term limits.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Voices: Kyrsten Sinema is about to either change America’s gun laws or fail spectacularly

Almost as soon as the shooting in Uvalde hit the news, Senator Kyrsten Sinema’s statement of sadness was met with a storm of people pointing out her support for the filibuster. (One of those voices was Arizona Congressman Ruben Gallego, who spoke with The Independent last year about potentially running against her in 2024). But now, Sinema is part of a quartet – also featuring fellow Democratic Senator Chris Murphy of Connecticut and Republicans Thom Tillis of North Carolina and John Cornyn of Texas – who are trying to find a bipartisan agreement on gun safety. Considering America woke up...
UVALDE, TX
Fox News

'The View' co-host Whoopi Goldberg refers to House Republicans as 'domestic terrorists'

"The View" co-host Whoopi Goldberg on Thursday referred to Republicans in the House of Representatives as "domestic terrorists." Her comment came during the show's opening segment as the liberal co-hosts discussed the Domestic Terrorism Prevention Act, which passed the House Wednesday with only one Republican, Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., voting with all Democrats in favor.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Esther Salas
Person
Tom Malinowski
Person
Jamaal Bowman
Person
Bill Pascrell
Person
Veronica Escobar
Person
Brett Kavanaugh
Person
Ayanna Pressley
Salon

5 Supreme Court decisions from this term that are terrifyingly radical — and not about abortion

While it likes to pride itself as a paragon of impartiality, the Supreme Court, now stacked with a strong conservative majority that is willing to legislate from the bench, is sliding into a crisis of credibility. Public approval of the court has plummeted by 15% over the past three years, while nearly two-thirds of Americans believe that the Supreme Court is primarily motivated by politics.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Supreme Court Police#House Democrats#Justices#Politics Federal#Politics Judicial#Democratic#Getty Images The House#Senate#The Supreme Court#Republicans
Fox News

House passes 'red flag law' allowing judges to seize firearms of those deemed dangerous

The House of Representatives passed legislation that would allow U.S. judges to seize firearms from someone deemed an imminent danger to themselves or others Thursday. The Federal Extreme Risk Protection Order Act passed on a vote of 224-202, with five Republicans breaking ranks and voting in favor of the bill. The bill will also allow judges to prevent individuals from purchasing firearms under the same circumstances.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Slate

Clarence and Ginni Thomas Are Telling Us Exactly How the 2024 Coup Will Go Down

On Friday, the Washington Post broke the news that Ginni Thomas sent emails to Arizona elections officials asking them to set aside the will of the voters and submit a slate of fake electors who would support Donald Trump, even after he demonstrably lost the 2020 presidential election. The news barely caused a ripple because there is seemingly nothing to be done about Justice Clarence Thomas’ refusal to recuse in cases that materially affect his spouse, even as he has already decided several matters surrounding the 2020 election … and also because that same spouse had written far more inflammatory, QAnon-style texts to Trump’s chief of staff urging him to set aside the 2020 contest, and nothing was done about that either.
ARIZONA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
U.S. House of Representatives
Business Insider

Business Insider

528K+
Followers
34K+
Post
265M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy