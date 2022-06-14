ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MicroStrategy CEO Michael Saylor says there's no margin call on its bitcoin loan and it has plenty of collateral

By Carla Mozée
 3 days ago
MicroStrategy CEO Michael Saylor at the Bitcoin 2021 Convention. Joe Raedle/Getty Images
  • MicroStrategy CEO Michael Saylor told Bloomberg on Tuesday there is no margin call on its bitcoin-backed loan.
  • "As long as the Silvergate loan remains collateralized with an LTV less than 50%, there is no margin call," Saylor wrote via email.
  • MicroStrategy's loan was in focus as bitcoin's price dropped closer to $21,000.

