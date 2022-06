SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - TUESDAY: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: A Heat Advisory has been issued for all Michiana counties from noon until 8pm. Temperatures will be in the upper 90s with a head index just over the century mark. Tons of sunshine will fill the skies with a light breeze. Just like last week remember to drink lots of water and stay cool. It would be a great idea, if possible, to limit the outdoor activities during the heat of the day. High of 98 degrees. Winds W 5-15 mph.

SOUTH BEND, IN ・ 9 HOURS AGO