The moment I stepped out of the elevator into the Asbury Park Ocean Club and walked out onto the pool deck, I was transported to an island oasis. At 11:00 AM, when I arrived at the hotel with my partner and nine month old daughter, the pool was still subdued (though it would get only slightly more crowded later) and staff wandered amongst the lounge chairs waiting to take orders. We settled into an empty sofa under an umbrella and ordered drinks, absorbing the relaxed atmosphere as our daughter peacefully played between us on the cushions. It was exactly what we needed to transition into vacation mode.

ASBURY PARK, NJ ・ 21 HOURS AGO