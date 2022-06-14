ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

Hawks changing up style with roster reload

By Daniel Woods
WBOY 12 News
WBOY 12 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2J385Y_0gAi1Aoh00

MORGANTOWN, W.Va – The University High School boys basketball team is just three years removed from a state championship but the Hawks are in a position to reload the roster after losing four seniors that made up most of the starting lineup for the majority of the 2021-22 season. Now, head coach Joe Schmidle is taking the three-week summer practice period to change up his team’s style. With leading scorer Aaron Forbes no longer manning the boards, The U looks like its ready to shift to a more fast-paced, guard-oriented style in the winter.

“Building the chemistry and learning how to play a little bit of a different style of basketball this year are going to be the key factors,” he said, “The last three or four years, we’ve had some really skilled big guys and we’re going to be a lot smaller this year so we’ll probably do a lot more pressing and playing a little bit of a faster pace, a lot more guard-oriented.”

One of the key pieces in that change of style for the Hawks will be junior point guard Rafael Barcinas who is set to step into a bigger role with the backcourt departures of Diego Reyes, Elija Jackson and Grant Cavalier. He says that seeing the success of the University basketball program has had during the last few years, including the standout guard play that helped bring home a state title, is a big motivator for this new crew of players.

“Really, like, trying to fill those big shoes, they had Kaden Metheny and stuff, great guards,” he said, “Just working out with him and stuff is showing me what’s possible and we could win a state championship. That’s really motivating.”

University returns four seniors this year that played roles off the bench a year ago and Barcinas is joined in a strong junior class by James Garbart and Carson Ford who Schmidle is looking at to be long-term leaders for his team moving forward.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBOY.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBOY 12 News

Lusk to lead Hawks volleyball in 2022

MORGANTOWN, W.Va – The University High School volleyball team will see some changes this year as veteran coach Don Godfrey takes a year away from coaching and assistant coach Nick Lusk takes over at the top of the bench this season. Previously the head coach at Morgantown, Lusk is excited to be back in the […]
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY 12 News

Hawks looking for second-year bounce under Lusk

MORGANTOWN, W.Va – The University High School girls basketball team went through an adjustment period a year ago as head coach Nick Lusk settled into his first season at the helm. The U experienced an up and down year with a 10-12 record but got hot at the right time and reached the regional final […]
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY 12 News

Timbuck Shields Memorial Tournament opener ends in tie

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va – The Timbuck Shields Memorial tournament got underway tonight at Bridgeport High, Bridgeport Post 68 against Latrobe, PA Post 515. In the top of fourth, a 3-2 Bridgeport lead quickly became a tie game on an Eric Batista RBI single off of Zach Rohrig. Rohrig buckled down to battle out of the inning, […]
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WBOY 12 News

Class AAA all-state baseball selections

CLARKSBURG, W.Va – A trio of Bridgeport Indians earned first team all-state picks with lefty Ben McDougal claiming a spot as a pitcher, shortstop Cam Cole grabbing one of the infield choices and centerfielder Aidan Paulsen picking up an outfield selection after the team’s run to the state tournament. Also on the first team, a […]
BRIDGEPORT, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Morgantown, WV
Basketball
Morgantown, WV
Education
Morgantown, WV
Sports
City
Morgantown, WV
smokingmusket.com

THE SHOTGUN THROWDOWN: Dante Stills named Preseason All-American

Welcome, By-Godders, to The Shotgun Throwdown, WVU’s best place for sports links, information, sophomoric humor, and daily distractions. Preseason college football magazines are hitting the shelves and some of them are talking about the Mountaineers. Fifth-year senior Dante Stills of the West Virginia football team has been named a Preseason All-American. The defensive lineman from Fairmont made the Second Team All-American Defense in Phil Steele’s Preseason evaluation. Stills was also named to the Preseason All-Big 12 First Team, along with offensive lineman Wyatt Milum. Kicker Casey Legg and Wide receiver Bryce Ford-Wheaton made the All-Big 12 Second Team, while offensive linemen Zach Frazier and Doug Nester, tight end Mike O’Laughlin, and linebacker Lance Dixon were named to the Third Team.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY 12 News

Warriors striving to build soccer culture

MORGANTOWN, W.Va – For most high school sports fans around North-Central West Virginia, Trinity Christian School is recognized for the long history of success of its basketball programs or even the renaissance of its football program that reached the state playoffs for the first time ever in 2021. But inside the halls on the hill […]
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY 12 News

20K fans expected at High Point Raceway this weekend

MT. MORRIS, Pa. (WBOY) — One of the biggest motocross races in the world will be held just north of Morgantown this weekend. High Point Raceway in Mount Morris, Pennsylvania held warm-ups Friday for its 45th annual pro motocross circuit race that takes place Saturday. The race is the fourth of 12 races on the circuit. […]
MORGANTOWN, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hawks#Boys Basketball#Reload
WBOY 12 News

Bowers chosen for Bethany hall of fame

MORGANTOWN, W.Va – The era of Mohigan excellence appears like its here to stay at Morgantown High School with the Mohigans claiming four state championships this year. Now, the man whose helped usher in this period of success is getting an honor of his own. Morgantown athletic director John Bowers is headed into the Bethany […]
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY 12 News

The different types of lightning

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WBOY) — With summer in West Virginia comes lightning storms. The gigantic sparks of electricity can make for some elaborate and beautiful free light shows, and while no two bolts look identical, lighting can actually be broken up into different distinct types based on the type of charge and where the bolts go. […]
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WBOY 12 News

Post 2 drops slugfest to Garrett

MORGANTOWN, W.Va – Post 2 was in action for the first time since the Wood Bat Classic over the weekend, hosting Post 71/214 from Garrett County, MD. The visitors got things going early with one in the first and then three in the third inning with two coming on a Chance Ritchey single to left […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Athenaeum

Things to do in Morgantown this weekend

As we head into the summer and into Father’s Day, here are a few ways to stay busy in Morgantown this weekend. BOPARC Sounds of Summer Concert Series: Into The Fog. On Thursday, June 16, Into the Fog will be performing at Krepps Park from 7 to 9 p.m. for a night of progressive bluegrass sounds. The event is free and open to the public..
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY 12 News

Liberty Classic Dog Show returns

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — People often walk their dogs in a park. Thursday, June 16, Morgantown saw people from all over the country walking their dogs into Mylan Park for the Liberty Classic Dog Show. The show takes place in the Hazel and J.W. Ruby Community Center from June 16 until June 19. The event […]
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY 12 News

Fairmont musician makes music video in north central West Virginia

TUNNLETON, W.Va. – A Fairmont musician is spending the next few days in June to make his new music video “Muddin’.” Thirty-year-old Robby Comas grew up in Fairmont, where he learned his love for music through his father, Chuck Comas. Chuck Comas started playing music after he served in Vietnam. Sometimes while performing, he would […]
FAIRMONT, WV
WBOY 12 News

Canaan Valley Trail Run spots filling fast: organizers

CANAAN VALLEY, W.Va. (WBOY) — Runners who want to participate in the upcoming inaugural Canaan Valley Trail Run should register quickly, organizers say, because spots are limited. The race will be held at Canaan Valley State Park in Tucker County on Saturday, June 25, and will take place on the Promise Land Trail, which is […]
TUCKER COUNTY, WV
WBOY 12 News

WBOY 12 News

14K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

wboy.com provides news, weather and sports coverage for north central West Virginia, including Morgantown, Fairmont and Clarksburg

 https://wboy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy